Read full article on original website
Related
No Room For a Vanity? Meet the Two-In-One Mirror Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most apartments come with some counter space in the bathroom or, if not, at least enough room for a desk. But nothing beats the comforting and luxurious experience of sitting down at an actual vanity and taking your time in doing your full skincare or make-up routine. If, like me, you don’t have the square footage in your home to accommodate a dresser solely dedicated to getting ready, you know the struggle of leaning over a sink to get close to a mirror or pushing office supplies out of the way so you can lean your elbow on a flat surface to get your eyeliner wing jussst right. Well, we think we might’ve found the small-space solution to these (and other) problems, and it’s available at West Elm.
yankodesign.com
Bench design explores the use of a continuously wrapped piece of plywood
We probably seldom notice the designs of benches except for those that have bench ads on them (and not always in a good way). As long as it’s something we can sit on (and sometimes lie on), then we’re all good. But there are also some that are pretty well-designed and thought of, adding another layer to something that’s almost always functional rather than just decorative. It’s those kinds of furniture that captures the eyes and sometimes, the imagination, of users.
How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets
Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Save big on our top mattress for side sleepers in the Helix Labor Day sale
Helix makes what we think is the best mattress for side sleepers, and there's a mega Labor Day deal on that could help you save big when you buy direct from the brand. There's a tiered discount system that means you could save up to $400 on your shopping cart (opens in new tab), depending on how much you spend, and every mattress purchase comes with two free pillows bundled in, too.
yankodesign.com
This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life
David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
CARS・
reviewed.com
14 of the best camping gear pieces that our editors have tested IRL
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Just because you like to rough it doesn’t mean you have to be miserable. Camping doesn’t actually need to be uncomfortable. If you like eating beans from a can from the comfort of your PVC-pipe camp chair then more power to you. If you like to sleep well, eat well and thoroughly enjoy your getaway in the great outdoors, however, the right camping gear will make all the difference.
How To Clean Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring is a popular and durable option, but it must be cleaned properly to prevent unsightly cosmetic or permanent damage. Friends of mine found this out when they used a heavy-duty industrial string mop on their LVP floors. They unknowingly soaked the subfloor underneath, resulting in permanent damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
A good gaming desk can help level-up your skills, so we found the top setups
If you're a keen gamer, setting up a dedicated space to enjoy the latest title can upgrade your experience, especially if you invest in a top-notch gaming desk. To fully immerse yourself, especially on a PC, you need space to set up peripherals, including your mouse, keyboard, headset rack, speakers and maybe multiple monitor stands, too.
How To Design Your Nursery Like Joanna Gaines
If you have a little one on the way and are in need of some inspiration for your nursery, take a cue from the classic look of Joanna Gaines' baby's room.
8 multifunctional industrial bookshelves for storage
Bookshelves come in many shapes, sizes, and types. Industrial bookshelves, in particular, are known for storing multiple home decor items besides books, like vases, plants, and clocks. Thanks to its multifunctional use, it's a great choice to go for that can also accent your home decor. While buying an industrial...
Autoblog
Protect your hands while working with our favorite mechanic gloves
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Mechanic work can cause scratches and severe injuries to unprotected hands. Buy premium-quality mechanic gloves to stay safe and protected. Mechanic work can take quite a toll on your hands. Given the nature of the job, you may not be able to avoid scratches altogether, but mechanic gloves can help prevent long-lasting damage to your hands. These gloves are designed to endure rough work without ripping quickly and keep your hands protected while withstanding maximum impact.
Ram ProMaster Shorty Camper Has Everything Including The Kitchen Sink
A pretty nifty arrangement inside this conversion despite the obvious lack of space. One look at the Ram ProMaster, especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there.
CARS・
How To Use Under-The-Bed Storage To Its Fullest In Your Dorm Room
The most significant space in your dorm could be under your bed. While it doesn't offer much width, it usually has a height you can use to your advantage.
Before and After: This $1,600 Closet Redo Makes IKEA BILLYs Look Like Luxe Built-Ins
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Comments / 0