MILWAUKEE — If anyone has walked along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee recently, they may have noticed an influx of dragonflies taking over the shoreline. "I have never seen anything like that before," Lizzy Mathe said. She witnessed the insects flying around her home Wednesday "These dragonflies were massive, like the biggest I have ever seen, and there really were hundreds of them just flying around by the trees."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO