FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Train crashes into car, one woman killed
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
Suspect identified in Friday night's downtown shooting
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
Motorcyclist dead, driver flighted to hospital after Caledonia crash
A motorcycle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on 6 Mile and failed to stop at a red light. A car traveling northbound hit the motorcycle, ejecting the two occupants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
WISN
E-scooters return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — E-scooters are returning to the streets of Milwaukee. On Friday, the city launched its third and longest-running dockless scooter pilot program, this one featuring new technology to address some of the biggest complaints about the scooters. The new program will feature a maximum of 1,800 scooters from...
WISN
'Unprecedented' number of dragonflies along lakefront this year
MILWAUKEE — If anyone has walked along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee recently, they may have noticed an influx of dragonflies taking over the shoreline. "I have never seen anything like that before," Lizzy Mathe said. She witnessed the insects flying around her home Wednesday "These dragonflies were massive, like the biggest I have ever seen, and there really were hundreds of them just flying around by the trees."
Muskego Walmart bomb threat: Shoppers evacuated, K9 sent in
The Muskego Walmart has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday. According to Muskego police, employees received a bomb threat through their internal communication system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
11 people involved in two-vehicle crash in Caledonia
The Caledonia Fire Department and police department responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday involving 11 individuals.
WISN
Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving
At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
wlip.com
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
