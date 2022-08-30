What brought down Gillespie County’s elections office? It was something in the water.

Read full article on original website
Drought as catalyst: Hill Country residents seeking greater protections for Trinity Aquifer
Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing...
Leon Valley sues owners of ‘dangerous’ apartment complex over persistent code violations
At the Vista Del Rey apartment complex in Leon Valley earlier this month, a babbling brook of sewage water and clumps of used toilet paper rolled down the sidewalk between buildings, casting a nauseating smell across the area. Code inspectors in the municipality of Leon Valley have for years appealed...
