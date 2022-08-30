ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video

YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's "Outcry" In New Interview

Britney Spears has overcome a lot in her 20 plus years in the game. After being set free from her conservatorship last November, 2022 was gearing up to be the year that the pop star got her life back. Things seemed to be on the up and up for Britney when she tied the knot in June, marrying Sam Asghari. But drama soon followed for the "Lucky" singer when her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, criticized her nude posts last month and exposed a video of an argument with her sons for the world to see.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Says NBA YoungBoy Left A Tiger Cub At His House

When visiting a friend's home, it's not uncommon to accidentally leave something behind, but a tiger is another story. Rick Ross is always filled with sagas from his travels, career, or interactions with his fellow rap stars. While on BS with Jake Paul, the Florida icon shared a tale with a plot that sounded like a joke that begins with two rappers and a tiger cub coming over for a visit.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam'ron & A-Trak Unite On "All I Really Wanted"

Cam'ron is notorious for announcing projects that never dropped. He announced a Camdemic tape that was supposed to drop on Independence Day last year. Then there was The Program 2 which similarly never saw the light of day. Today, the rapper formally announced his next body of work, U Wasn't...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

NLE Choppa Speaks To The Ladies On "Little Miss"

Memphis star NLE Choppa has been stealing attention for his music and lifestyle choices. He has often been unfiltered on social media, stating that he has developed remedies that could help with diseases and other ailments, or firing off tweets about licking his girlfriend's armpits. The over-sharing has caused a few viral moments, but today (September 2), the rapper and his team are hoping that Choppa's new single is what gets fans talking across the globe.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III

Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Suicidal#The Los Angeles Clippers
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Never Disagrees With Drake Regarding Music: "I Like What [He] Likes!"

Constructive criticism can help build a creative into one of the greats, but when it comes to Drake, DJ Khaled believes he's working with perfection. The OVO icon has become one of the leading rappers in the world, and each new release, even those where he acts as a guest, climbs the charts and becomes social media movements that shift pop culture.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Gets Personal On "Detox"

Lil Baby is as hot as it gets. Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the Atlanta rapper is back to the music with the release of "Detox." On the Nick Papz produced track, Baby. 2022 saw the Quality Control star...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kay Flock Teams Up With Set Da Trend For "DOA"

Kay Flock has remained remarkably prolific for an imprisoned man. Back in December of last year, Flock was arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old, and the Bronx rapper has been busy fighting the case ever since. But even with these legal woes, Flock has been releasing a number of singles, including the Fivio Foreign collab "Make A Movie" and "Brotherly Love (Pt. 2)" with B-Lovee.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Plays With Blueface's Feet

Since getting into a physical altercation in public, both Blueface and Chrisean Rock have kept a low profile. During an interview with TMZ, the couple claimed that they would not get into any more trouble. "Yeah, [because] I don't wanna go to jail again," Rock admitted when asked if they were going to do better following their recent mistakes.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Rocks Face Piercings In Throwback High School Pics: "I Wasn't Emo"

Cardi B has come a long way since her days as a high schooler in the Bronx. The mom of two recently dug in the crates of photos from her teenage days, and stumbled across pics of herself rocking lip piercings and smoking a cigarette. Cardi shared the flashback photos for her 23.6 million Twitter followers, tweeting, "Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes."
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana Reunite In The Studio For "Tha Carter VI"

Fans have waited 15 years for Lil Wayne and Juelz Santanacollaboration album I Can't Feel My Face. Both rappers have teased the project in interviews, with Juelz revealed over the Summer “All I’ma say is Wayne is my brother." The Dipset rapper added, "We are never not working on music outside of each other, as well as together, so for us to do a I Can’t Feel My Face project is definitely not unlikely to happen.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy