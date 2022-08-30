Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
The 10 teams competing with the Miami Dolphins for the post season
The Miami Dolphins season starts in one week and the playoffs won’t begin until 18 weeks later but only 10 teams are realistically in the hunt. With the NFL season about to start, the first game is Thursday night, and the playoffs remain a long way away but if you are looking over the weekly schedules, it is important to know who you should be rooting for to lose from week to week.
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
SEC counting on LSU football to come through for perfect Week 1
The SEC was undefeated in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, and it’s up to the LSU Tigers to keep it intact. Week 1 of the college football season is almost complete, but there is one big game remaining on the weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. It is the very first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who enters the tough SEC after spending years at Notre Dame.
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Watch a couple of bozo fans brawl at the Georgia-Oregon game
Watch a couple of bozo fans brawl at the Georgia-Oregon game. Nothing screams football is back more than drunk fans fighting each other at games. On Sunday, someone caught a few fans duking it out in the concessions area over who the heck knows. The scene starts midway through the...
