Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
komando.com
Have an older iPhone or iPad? You need to update NOW
Zoom became popular during the onset of the pandemic and still has millions of daily users. Are you one of them? A security flaw was recently discovered that could put your computer at risk. Tap or click here for our report on the critical vulnerability and how to avoid it.
The Verge
If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update
Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
knowtechie.com
How to unlink Facebook and Instagram
Unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts is a relatively straightforward process, if you know where to look. Under certain circumstances, this can be the best course of action. Although Meta allows you to link its Facebook and Instagram apps, doing so may actually be a bad idea in some cases.
Google SVP Says Android Is Getting Satellite Phone Tech
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
9to5Mac
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to downgrade to iOS 15 or just remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone or iPad beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall iOS 16 beta, downgrade to iOS 15, or just remove the beta profile and wait for the official release.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly working on at least three AR, VR headsets
Apple's long-rumored VR headset and AR glasses could actually involve more than just two devices, with at least three of the head-mounted devices apparently in the works. Rumors have circulated for years about Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality work, with headsets and the supposed Apple Glass being in development at the company. However, it seems that Apple may be working on more than just two headset-style devices.
itechpost.com
The Parler App is Back on the Google Play Store
More than a year after Parler, a social media app, was removed from the Play Store, Google has reinstated it. As per The Verge, a tweet from the social media platform confirmed that the tech company has allowed the app to return to Play Store. Parler Made Changes to Meet...
Apple Insider
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to hisiCloud account.
technewstoday.com
How to Upload a File or Video to Google Drive?
It is possible that the contents on your phone or computer may accidentally get erased or corrupted. So, uploading them to Google Drive will ensure safety and flexibility to access them from other devices with the same Google account. Likewise, the size restriction can be a stumbling block when you...
TechCrunch
Google blocks Truth Social from the Play Store — Will Apple be next?
This could trigger a re-review of Truth Social’s iOS app at some point, as both Apple’s and Google’s policies are largely aligned in terms of how apps with user-generated content must moderate their content. Axios this week first reported Google’s decision to block the distribution of the...
Apple Insider
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8. The biggest change expected for the new Apple Watch SE is the shift to Apples...
Engadget
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have exclusive features for those willing to pay
Meta has reportedly formed a group called "New Monetization Experiences." Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have specialized features available only to users willing to pay for them. Meta is forming a new division called New Monetization Experiences that will be solely focused on paid features for the company’s app, according to a memo The Verge.
Apple Insider
Apple settles copyright suit with Tin Pan Alley music heirs
Apple's iTunes Store is the last to settle a copyright dispute with the heirs to a series of early 20th century Tin Pan Alley songs, following previous cases against Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. The companies had each been accused of selling what were described as "bootleg" digital versions of songs...
Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video leak shows off Google's next flagship phone
It's widely expected that the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro will get a full launch in October, after their existence was officially announced at Google IO 2022 in May, but more details about these phones continue to leak out. Now we have a brief but interesting...
knowtechie.com
What do the checkmarks mean on WhatsApp?
What do the checkmarks mean on WhatsApp? You’re not alone if you’ve ever caught yourself asking this question. This is because billions of people use WhatsApp. Therefore, questions like what WhatsApp checkmarks mean are expected. Whereas nearly everyone knows what the two blue checkmarks mean on WhatsApp, the...
Apple Insider
There are more iPhones in use in the USA than Android phones
Given the longevity and user retention of the iPhone, new research says just over 50% of active smartphone users in the US are on iOS. Counterpoint Research has previously reported that on a quarterly baseis, Apple's sales of the iPhone are growing. New research from Counterpoint discusses the total installed pool of smartphones that are actually in active use -- and iPhones now account for just slightly over 50% of actively used smartphones in the States.
