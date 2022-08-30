Read full article on original website
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular. The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row,...
HAPPENINGS AT ANTWERP MANOR
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are currently welcoming new residents. August has been an entertaining month for all of us. Feeling very adventuresome, we attempted a new exercise routine called Chair Zumba. Many of the Zumba moves were similar to our normal sittercise classes. The fun part of Chair Zumba was meeting our instructor, Casey Bishop, and exercising to music. Casey will be returning to Zumba with us each month.
2022 Lima Labor Day Parade has been canceled
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unfortunately, there will not be a Labor Day Parade in Lima this year. The parade has been historically organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council. Local labor officials tell Your Hometown Stations that the council announced that the parade is canceled for this year. They hope that it will be back on Labor Day in 2023.
PPEC Members Donate $12,925 to 12 Local Organizations
Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,925 to 12 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Brandon Gerken guest speaker for Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Brandon Gerken (State Bank SBA Lending Manager) as guest speakers at the August 25, 2022 club meeting. Brandon came at the invitation of George Carter (Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative CEO). Brandon spoke about SBA Loans and how they can help small businesses.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
Van Wert County: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
Glandorf bidding a warm "Willkommen" to German visitors this week
GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - Residents from the Putnam County village of Glandorf turned out Wednesday evening to welcome some special visitors from their sister city in Germany. 40 people from Glandorf, Germany, made the stop in the Putnam County town which was settled by German pilgrims in 1834. The visitors were welcomed with a short parade by the town's fire department, and a community gathering complete with music and food, and a welcome from the mayor. He says the group arrived in America out west and has been making their way to Putnam County. He says the back-and-forth visits between residents of the two Glandorfs began in 1975 and have continued through today.
Plans begin to refresh Lima’s southside
LIMA — A new non-profit organization is being birthed in the city to refresh south Lima’s neighborhoods. The South Lima Community Development Corporation was developed by community members who desired to bring new life and restoration. “Our goal is to the physical appearance of south Lima neighborhoods and...
Florence Nightingale Bestows Awards to Vantage Practical Nursing Students
Florence Nightingale, the Founder of Nursing, presented nine graduates of Vantage Career Center Adult Education Licensed Practical Nursing program with their “Lady of the Lamp” nursing pin. She states, “I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took an excuse”. The Pinning Ceremony, held of August 9th, 2022, highlighted the graduates’ efforts, success and dedication to the nursing profession as they begin their careers.
Bryan Theatre to host “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with themed bar crawl
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bryan Theatre announced Thursday that it will be showing “Rocky Horror Picture Show” alongside a themed bar crawl at the end of September. The Bryan Theatre says there are still general admission tickets available to see the 10 p.m. showing of the 1975 cult-classic on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. This event is intended for mature audiences only.
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
Lima Police Chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized
Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit that, and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health - Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
Two injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Lima
The Lima Police Detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left two women in serious condition. According to detectives, officers were called out to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue around 2:30 am for reports of shots fired and what they found was two women sitting in a car at a nearby home at 725 N. Jameson Avenue with gunshot wounds. Detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson Ave. and hit the vehicle as it was sitting in the driveway. Both were seriously injured and taking to Mercy Health – St. Ritas. Their names have not been released, if you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers (419)-229-7867or Detective Sean Neidemire at the Lima Police Department (419)-221-5295 or (419)-227-4444.
FW man in critical condition after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man suffered leg and arm fractures after crashing into a tree just outside of Garrett, Indiana Thursday morning. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was driving on W Quincy Street in Altona, Indiana when the vehicle drove off the road for an unknown reason.
