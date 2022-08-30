ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook at Luzerne County prison accused of delivering drugs to inmate

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of corrections employee Christopher Maloney after they say an undercover sting revealed he distributed controlled substances to an inmate.

According to the DA’s office, Maloney, 37, of Scranton, who was a cook at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested Friday on charges related to the distribution of controlled substances to an inmate.

Officials say after a several month investigation it was found that Maloney had been delivering controlled substances into the jail in exchange for cash payouts.

Court papers reveal details in Butler Twp. homicide

As stated in the release, on Friday Maloney had conspired with an inmate to act as a courier between an inmate and outside sources to procure and deliver controlled substances into the facility.

Investigators stated during Maloney’s shift, he left work and traveled to a location where an undercover agent provided him with controlled substances and $5,000.00 as payment to Maloney for smuggling the contraband back into the prison.

After getting the packages, Maloney traveled to the Luzerne County Courthouse parkade, opened the package containing the money, then traveled to a local bank where he deposited $4,500 of the marked currency, police said.

Investigators stated Maloney then returned to the prison and entered with the package containing the controlled substances. However, police say before Maloney was able to deliver it to the inmate, he was taken into custody.

Maloney was arraigned and released on $75,000 bail, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 7 at 9:00 a.m.

