It was Sept. 3, 2002, and the doors were once again open at the old Padgett Chevrolet dealership building on main street in downtown Morristown. However, for this occasion, the former showroom had been transformed into a games area with the remainder of the rooms designated for arts and crafts, after-school homework and board games. The Morristown Boys and Girls Club was open for its first day.

MORRISTOWN, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO