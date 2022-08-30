ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure

It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears

Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
IMNAHA, OR
The Oregonian

Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled

Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Wildfire shuts down I-84 near Oregon-Idaho border

A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City. Officials say crews...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Factory-made and ADU kit homes are popping up in Portland-area backyards

Adding two income-producing rentals or self-contained guest homes next to an existing house on a city lot continues to get easier in Oregon. Factory-made compact dwellings, complete with windows and paint, are being delivered to driveways, then hoisted or rolled onto a new foundation. Pre-made covered porches and decks are then attached to the structure like Lego pieces.
OREGON STATE
