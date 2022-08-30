Read full article on original website
Related
As Oregon students head back to school, extent of pandemic learning loss remains unclear
Sometime last year, Haley Floyd realized her third-grade daughter was still struggling to read sight words like “friends” that a teacher had expected her to master in first grade. As her daughter heads into fourth grade in the David Douglas School District this week, Floyd is worried she’s...
Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure
It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears
Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing
An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
Bill Monroe: Take it from this typewriter biologist, there’s plenty of good Oregon fishing out there
For nearly five decades I’ve owed a debt of gratitude to my college adviser in Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He asked a question that changed my life forever. “When do you want to take organic chemistry?”. Huh? Memorize bundles of capital letters and hexagons...
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
Wildfire near Weed in northern California destroys 100 homes, other structures; thousands flee
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled
Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
Wildfire shuts down I-84 near Oregon-Idaho border
A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City. Officials say crews...
Firefighters brace for scorching day at Weed fire in N. California
Northern California firefighters were bracing for another scorching day Sunday as they battled the Mill and Mountain fires, which have burned 16 square miles, destroyed as many as 100 homes and still threaten hundreds more. The Mill fire, which began in the Siskiyou County community of Weed on Friday, had...
Can a horse sue for damages? Oregon Appeals Court rules neigh
A horse is a horse, of course. But only a person can be a plaintiff. So ruled the Oregon Court of Appeals, declaring Wednesday that a horse dubbed Justice had no legal ability to file a lawsuit or assert his rights at trial.
Factory-made and ADU kit homes are popping up in Portland-area backyards
Adding two income-producing rentals or self-contained guest homes next to an existing house on a city lot continues to get easier in Oregon. Factory-made compact dwellings, complete with windows and paint, are being delivered to driveways, then hoisted or rolled onto a new foundation. Pre-made covered porches and decks are then attached to the structure like Lego pieces.
Pixieland, a would-be Disneyland on the Oregon coast, is explored in new documentary
Back in the days when Oregonians snacked on Blue Bell Potato Chips, when a motor trip to the coast was an adventure, and what is now Lincoln City was a collection of towns with names like Nelscott and Taft, a meal at Pixie Kitchen was a special treat. Longtime Oregonians...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0