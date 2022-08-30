ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland Mahrajan, an Arab festival at Oaks Park, honors food, dance and family

The love and celebration of a community within a community was on full display Sunday at an Arab festival held at Southeast Portland’s Oaks Park. Called the “Mahrajan,” the annual event is organized by the Arab American Cultural Center of Oregon. The Portland-based non-profit, which does not yet have physical headquarters, formed in 2011 to promote the beauty and diversity of Arab communities.
A ‘wall of fire’ engulfs another food cart pod in Portland

A fire destroyed several food carts in the Boise neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Portland firefighters at the scene said. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or where it started but Pepe Chile’s Taqueria, at the corner of North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street, appears to have been at the center of the damage. A firefighter said the food cart pod was closed.
Portland weather Sunday sees temperatures in the 80s

Portland area weather continues to be relatively mild, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s through the week as children in the Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, David Douglas and other districts start school for the 2022-23 year. Sunday’s temperature will reach a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather...
The Oregonian

Portland shooting kills 1 in Lents

A man died by gunshot in the Lents neighborhood Sunday morning, Portland police said in a news release. Officers found the man dead inside a home around 5:42 a.m. in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, but the police bureau has not released any further details.
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
The Oregonian

Body found in Columbia Slough after train hits someone: KOIN

A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough in North Portland after being struck by a train, KOIN News reported. The incident occurred early Friday north of Columbia Boulevard, where train tracks cross the slough, KOIN reported, citing Portland Fire & Rescue officials. The person apparently fell into the water after being hit.
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Northeast Portland, police said. Someone called police at 7:21 a.m. and reported a shooting in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue, emergency call records show. When officers arrived shortly after, they found the man dead, police said. Officers sealed off...
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
