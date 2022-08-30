Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland Mahrajan, an Arab festival at Oaks Park, honors food, dance and family
The love and celebration of a community within a community was on full display Sunday at an Arab festival held at Southeast Portland’s Oaks Park. Called the “Mahrajan,” the annual event is organized by the Arab American Cultural Center of Oregon. The Portland-based non-profit, which does not yet have physical headquarters, formed in 2011 to promote the beauty and diversity of Arab communities.
Labor Day 2022 in Portland: What’s open, what’s closed, and weekend events
Here’s a list of government offices and some local attractions and their status for the Labor Day holiday, which falls on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Federal offices and courts: closed. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts: closed. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark county offices, city of Portland and...
A ‘wall of fire’ engulfs another food cart pod in Portland
A fire destroyed several food carts in the Boise neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Portland firefighters at the scene said. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or where it started but Pepe Chile’s Taqueria, at the corner of North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street, appears to have been at the center of the damage. A firefighter said the food cart pod was closed.
Portland weather Sunday sees temperatures in the 80s
Portland area weather continues to be relatively mild, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s through the week as children in the Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, David Douglas and other districts start school for the 2022-23 year. Sunday’s temperature will reach a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Woodburn counseling center provides fully bilingual, bicultural therapy
Edgar Hernenio Garcia says that beginning counseling at OYEN Emotional Wellness Center helped save his life. Garcia, who lives in Portland, only speaks Spanish, and the language and cultural barriers he faced when moving from Guatemala to Oregon made adjusting to his new life difficult.
Portland Timbers use penalty kicks from Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla to defeat Atlanta 2-1
The Portland Timbers used penalty kicks from Santiago Moreno in the 38th minute and Dairon Asprilla in the 82nd minute to win 2-1 over Atlanta United Sunday at Providence Park. The victory fed the Timbers (10-8-12, 42 points) three much-needed points to strengthen their position in the Western Conference. Portland...
Portland shooting kills 1 in Lents
A man died by gunshot in the Lents neighborhood Sunday morning, Portland police said in a news release. Officers found the man dead inside a home around 5:42 a.m. in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, but the police bureau has not released any further details.
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous
Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
As Oregon students head back to school, extent of pandemic learning loss remains unclear
Sometime last year, Haley Floyd realized her third-grade daughter was still struggling to read sight words like “friends” that a teacher had expected her to master in first grade. As her daughter heads into fourth grade in the David Douglas School District this week, Floyd is worried she’s...
Portland weather forecast for Labor Day weekend Saturday has clouds clearing midmorning
A cloudy start to the three-day holiday weekend will start to gradually clear midmorning Saturday for a high of 78, the Weather Service forecast said. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with an expected high temperature of 84. Monday is expected to reach a high of near 79 degrees.
Body found in Columbia Slough after train hits someone: KOIN
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough in North Portland after being struck by a train, KOIN News reported. The incident occurred early Friday north of Columbia Boulevard, where train tracks cross the slough, KOIN reported, citing Portland Fire & Rescue officials. The person apparently fell into the water after being hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video captures bullets flying, people running for cover on busy Old Town street in fatal summer shootout
More than 20 bullets flew in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district in July when a bouncer from Mary’s Club and a young man walking across the street got into a scuffle, pulled guns and fired at each other at close range, investigative records indicate. A surveillance video from...
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
Scott McLaughlin wins Grand Prix of Portland while Will Power extends INDYCAR Series lead
Scott McLaughlin dominated the Grand Prix of Portland, leading 104 of the 110 laps and beating second-place Will Power by a little more than a second. Power, meanwhile, extended his lead in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings to 20 with one race remaining in the 2022 season. Scott Dixon finished...
Police identify 26-year-old mother killed by street racer in SE Portland
Officials have publicly identified the woman who was hit and killed last Saturday by what police said was an “out of control” street racer. Police called the victim “an innocent bystander walking in the area.”. Ashlee Diane McGill, 26, was struck by a vehicle at around 5:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man fatally shot in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Northeast Portland, police said. Someone called police at 7:21 a.m. and reported a shooting in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue, emergency call records show. When officers arrived shortly after, they found the man dead, police said. Officers sealed off...
Shootout at Fred Meyer in Wood Village sends shoppers scrambling: ‘It was chaotic’
A shootout in broad daylight in front of a Wood Village Fred Meyer left shoppers scrambling for cover and deputies rushing to the scene, but initial reports say no one was harmed during the hail of bullets. Investigators say two people exchanged gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Fred...
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
Team Penske sweeps Grand Prix of Portland qualifying in tight IndyCar title race
Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight. Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and picked up a point for that...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0