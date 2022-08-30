Read full article on original website
How Democratic messaging in Pennsylvania is resonating with voters there
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political reporter Jonathan Tamari about why Pennsylvania is such a key state in the 2022 midterm elections and how voters are talking it all in.
NC AG Josh Stein asks Congress to address airline passenger complaints
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and the attorneys general of 37 other U.S. states and territories aim to address thousands of complaints about canceled and delayed flights, as well as lost or mishandled luggage. On one day last week, about 1,500 flights were canceled due to bad weather and...
An E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's has expanded to six states
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific...
Will NC meet climate goals? 'We don't have a choice,' says DEQ Chief Biser
North Carolina's top environmental regulator says the state must keep making progress toward climate goals set four years ago and updated this year. State utility regulators are in the midst of reviewing Duke Energy's plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions from energy generation by 2050. State officials also are promoting a shift to clean transportation, including electric vehicles.
New York law that bars carrying guns in certain areas goes into effect
NEW YORK — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone." The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will...
What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot
LANSING, Mich. – A proposed state constitutional amendment that could protect abortion rights in Michigan has hit another roadblock on its path to November's ballot. Wednesday, a four-person board deadlocked along partisan lines on whether to send the amendment along to voters this fall. Abortion rights supporters are expected...
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket
Brandy Bottone, the Texas woman who said she had a right to the HOV lane because her fetus counted as a second passenger, is at it again. The 32-year-old from Plano was issued a second traffic citation in July for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman from the Dallas District Attorney's office, told NPR.
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant
Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
Gov. Cooper announces $206M in grants to expand internet access in 69 counties across the state
Gov. Roy Cooper announced more than $206 million in grants for high-speed internet access in rural areas in 69 counties across North Carolina. He says nearly 85,000 households and 2,400 businesses will have access to high-speed internet services through the Growing Rural Economies Access to Technology grants or GREAT. The program provides grants to unserved and underserved areas through matching grants to internet service providers and electric cooperatives.
South Carolina Man Arrested In Iredell County With 1.4 Pounds Of Fentanyl
IREDELL CO., N.C. — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a traffic stop conducted in Iredell County on Monday revealed he was traveling with over 1.4 pounds of Fentanyl in his vehicle, enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to officials. On Monday, August 29th, deputies conducted...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina
Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
Sheriff’s office seeking help, 3 teens missing in North Carolina
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in North Carolina.
North Carolina test scores show gains but remain below pre-pandemic levels
A year of in-person learning brought some gains in reading and math for North Carolina’s students, but a report released this morning shows proficiency remains well below pre-pandemic levels. For instance, not quite 50% of students in grades 3-8 earned grade-level math scores. That’s up from 40% in 2021,...
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
