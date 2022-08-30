ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Will NC meet climate goals? 'We don't have a choice,' says DEQ Chief Biser

North Carolina's top environmental regulator says the state must keep making progress toward climate goals set four years ago and updated this year. State utility regulators are in the midst of reviewing Duke Energy's plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions from energy generation by 2050. State officials also are promoting a shift to clean transportation, including electric vehicles.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Federal Court#New Trial#Attorneys#4th Circuit
WFAE

Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WFAE

Gov. Cooper announces $206M in grants to expand internet access in 69 counties across the state

Gov. Roy Cooper announced more than $206 million in grants for high-speed internet access in rural areas in 69 counties across North Carolina. He says nearly 85,000 households and 2,400 businesses will have access to high-speed internet services through the Growing Rural Economies Access to Technology grants or GREAT. The program provides grants to unserved and underserved areas through matching grants to internet service providers and electric cooperatives.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
kiiky.com

15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina

Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy