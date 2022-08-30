STKH: UPDATE: The company reported 2nd quarter 2022 results which were largely inline with our estimates. The company also made a significant name change and rebranding during the quarter.

Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
CANG: A challenging environment for the company as its model evolves in 2022. Revenues were roughly in line with expectations in Q2. Adjusting our price target to reflect lower revenues & margins.
Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
Presidio Property Trust Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend and Adopts Variable Dividend Policy
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / SQFT SQFTP))) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the third quarter of 2022.
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in PROG stock or options and would like to discuss...
Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. LTRY LTRYW))) securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp., No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lottery.com class action lawsuit charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
SCOPE CARBON CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON CSE
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000.
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
US Stocks Turn Lower After Jobs Report; Dow Dips 200 points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded down 0.65% to 31,452.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.03% to 11,663.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,938.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
InfoCepts is certified by ISO for conforming to their latest Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard
MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) September 04, 2022. InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data & analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification to its state-of-the-art centres in US, India, Singapore, and Canada. The company-wide ISO 27001 certification affirms that InfoCepts has the right information security approach to effectively manage sensitive organizational and client information.
