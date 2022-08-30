STKH: UPDATE: The company reported 2nd quarter 2022 results which were largely inline with our estimates. The company also made a significant name change and rebranding during the quarter.

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO