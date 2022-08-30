Read full article on original website
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
All Maine Kids Going Back to School Will Continue to Get Free Meals
As kids head back to school pictures are being taken, bus routes are being checked and some parents are rejoicing that the kids are out of the house for the day. It's the beginning of another 180 days of learning as these kids cram as much into their brains as they can.
8 Places That You’d Think Would Be in Maine But Are Not
In this day and age, people expect a lot, whether that's being able to go to a store they are used to, or just getting what they want. Moving to Maine, I must admit there were things that I expected to see and go to, but was in for a rude awakening.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
A New Maine Law Aims to Improve Gun and Prescription Drug Safety
A new law that took effect in early August aims to improve the safe storage of guns and prescription drugs in Maine homes. The Safe Homes Program is the brainchild of Representative Richard Pickett of Dixfield and Senator Susan Deschambault of Biddeford, who hope to educate residents about the importance of keeping guns and prescription drugs out of the hands of people who could be harmed or do harm to others. In addition, the program will make storage devices more affordable. Representative Pickett says this is a safety matter for the community, as a whole.
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results
Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
It Starts Officially on Sept. 22nd, but Meteorological Fall Starts Now
My mother always says September is when everything changes. The opening and closing of camp is kind of the benchmark for the spring, summer, and fall. In spring we start opening, summer we enjoy, fall we close. But there comes a point where we have to stop staying out there because it's simply too cold. Mom always says it's like someone "shut a door". And then it's just chilly.
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon
A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair
Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
Must You Stop for a School Bus on a Multi-Lane Road in Maine?
Kids are going back to school in Maine and that means school buses will be back on the roads getting them there. Despite everything we were taught in driver's education, a lot of people still don't understand the laws regarding stopped school buses. The Maine DOT took the time to...
First Yoga Night Cancelled -Maine Savings Amphitheater Stage
Due to the impending thunderstorms, what was to be the first yoga night on the Maine Savings Amphitheater has been postphoned. How would you like to be on the stage tonight at Maine Savings Amphitheater. You'll still get your chance in a couple of weeks,. Tonight was to be the...
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
$500 Reward for Tip that Leads to Missing Maine Man Graham Lacher
Graham Lacher's family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the man who has been missing from Bangor for 3 months. A Silver Alert was issued for Lacher in early June when he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. There have been multiple searches in the Bangor Mall area, since that time, but the only sign of the 37-year-old, so far, has been the discovery of his orange knit hat. That was found by a volunteer searcher inside the treeline off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor, located just off Stillwater Avenue. What's not known is whether he lost it or left it there intentionally.
Who Knew Maine Has a Cheese Festival-Its Sept 11th in Pittsfield
First, no knock on our neighboring state’s cheese. But let’s give Maine some much deserved accolades when it comes to cheese. The Maine Cheese Festival is a great way to celebrate. The event is on Sunday September 11th. And please note that if you want to attend the...
All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.
If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
A Night At The Bangor Historical Society -If Walls Could Talk
Bangor has a lot of history. And thankfully a lot of our historic buildings are still here, living and breathing and carrying on all these years later. For those from away. Not all cities have buildings that are 150 years old and still being used. Actually that's pretty rare. And...
One Mainer Thinks Lobster & Mayo Is Worth Flipping Out About
I grew up on lobster. I also grew up on mayo. I love both of these things. I even love them together. But I'm an actual fan of mayo. I don't just love it on a lobster roll. I put on all kinds of things. Even french fries. Heck, add a touch of garlic and I'm pretty much in heaven. But I also understand that not everyone loves mayo. Some people straight-up hate hate it.
