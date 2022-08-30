Graham Lacher's family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the man who has been missing from Bangor for 3 months. A Silver Alert was issued for Lacher in early June when he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. There have been multiple searches in the Bangor Mall area, since that time, but the only sign of the 37-year-old, so far, has been the discovery of his orange knit hat. That was found by a volunteer searcher inside the treeline off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor, located just off Stillwater Avenue. What's not known is whether he lost it or left it there intentionally.

BANGOR, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO