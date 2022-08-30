Bomb squad detonates old dynamite found near Tahoe-area highway 00:21

WASHOE COUNTY, Nv. – Old dynamite forced part of Highway 28 on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe to shut down for hours on Monday.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the dynamite was found near the highway between the Thunderbird Lodge and Sand Harbor.

A bomb squad later used a robot to detonate the old dynamite.

No other items were found at the scene.

The highway was reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Exactly how old and where the dynamite came from remains under investigation.