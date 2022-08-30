Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

Three former Emmy winners are in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie this year. Will they get a chance to add to their laurels, though?

Half of the six nominees in this category have clutched Emmy gold in the past, including Julia Garner, who’s won twice for Ozark and is nominated here for playing con artist Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna . Sarah Paulson, who won this award in 2016 for playing The People v. O.J. Simpson ‘s Marcia Clark, is back for another American Crime Story performance: that of whistleblower Linda Tripp in FX’s Impeachment . Plus, Toni Collette — a winner back in 2009 for United States of Tara — is in the mix for her work as doomed wife Kathleen Peterson on HBO Max’s The Staircase .

This category has its share of new blood, too. Amanda Seyfried scored her first career Emmy nod for playing tech fraud Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout , as did Lily James for transforming into ’90s bombshell Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy . The only fictional entry here is Margaret Qualley’s work as struggling house cleaner Alex in Netflix’s Maid . (She also scored a supporting nod in 2019 for Fosse/Verdon .) All in all, it’s a collection of richly realized portrayals — but which one most deserves to take home the Emmy when they’re handed out on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC? Vote for your favorite in the poll below ( or click this link ), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here ; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)