ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cX6u9_0hazesbn00

Three former Emmy winners are in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie this year. Will they get a chance to add to their laurels, though?

Half of the six nominees in this category have clutched Emmy gold in the past, including Julia Garner, who’s won twice for Ozark and is nominated here for playing con artist Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna . Sarah Paulson, who won this award in 2016 for playing The People v. O.J. Simpson ‘s Marcia Clark, is back for another American Crime Story performance: that of whistleblower Linda Tripp in FX’s Impeachment . Plus, Toni Collette — a winner back in 2009 for United States of Tara — is in the mix for her work as doomed wife Kathleen Peterson on HBO Max’s The Staircase .

This category has its share of new blood, too. Amanda Seyfried scored her first career Emmy nod for playing tech fraud Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout , as did Lily James for transforming into ’90s bombshell Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy . The only fictional entry here is Margaret Qualley’s work as struggling house cleaner Alex in Netflix’s Maid . (She also scored a supporting nod in 2019 for Fosse/Verdon .) All in all, it’s a collection of richly realized portrayals — but which one most deserves to take home the Emmy when they’re handed out on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC? Vote for your favorite in the poll below ( or click this link ), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here ; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'This Is a Very Treatable Cancer, I Feel Very Lucky'

Jane Fonda has started chemotherapy after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the actress announced in an Instagram post on Friday. “This is a very treatable cancer,” the Grace and Frankie star writes. “[80 percent] of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and...
CANCER
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Lily James
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Marcia Clark
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards

The eagerly awaited Season 5 of Yellowstone bowed a teasing preview of its coming attractions tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards. Season 5 of the mega hit starring Kevin Costner is set for a two-hour premiere Nov. 13 on MTV sibling the Paramount Network. The teaser promises “All will be revealed” in a quick montage of some of the key players in the series, finishing with patriarch John Dutton (Costner). Fans of the series or those wishing to catch up can see a series marathon starting on Friday of Labor Day weekend on the Paramount Network, beginning at 11 AM each day...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Exits ABC Series Ahead of Season 5

“The Conners” star Michael Fishman is leaving the ABC sitcom ahead of Season 5, Variety has confirmed. Fishman played DJ Conner in the series, reprising the role he played for 10 seasons on “Roseanne.” Exact details on how Fishman will be written out of the show are currently under wraps, but it will supposedly leave the door open for him to return in future episodes if he wishes. Jayden Rey, who plays DJ’s daughter Mary in the show, will be back as a series regular. Cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Emmys#Hbo Max#Film Star#American#Hulu S Pam Tommy#Fosse Verdon#Nbc
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy