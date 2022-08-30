ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHINAJOE
5d ago

I like how every picture they post of Kim they try to make him look smart or in some fake pose 🤣 we all know he is slow

M G
5d ago

wait a minute... didn't he say there was no covid in North Korea?🤔

Ruth Huyler
5d ago

Hallelujah…though l thought covid was gone in North Korea??? 😁😁😁😁

Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
Kim Jong Un
Kim Yo Jong
