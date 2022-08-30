ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

U.K. TV Drama Negotiations Latest: Pact, Bectu Extend Current Agreement For 30 Days

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXaBv_0hazebqg00

U.K. crew union Bectu and producers’ body Pact have mutually agreed to extend the current agreement, which was set to end on Sept. 1, while they continue to negotiate.

“For both Pact and Bectu and our respective members the priority is a fair and transparent collective agreement that addresses work-life balance and is workable across all budget levels of U.K. scripted television,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

“It is incumbent on all of us to do all we can to maintain a collective agreement and to encourage stability within our industry, both for the sake of the domestic production community and of those who seek to invest in the UK and bring their productions to the U.K. To that end, we can confirm that we are fully committed to finding a solution to the outstanding issues in our negotiation.”

“To give us the time to pursue a possible solution fully and with the complete engagement of all parties we have today agreed to extend the deadline for termination of the current collective agreement by 1 month until the 30 September 2022. To ensure clarity and stability within the industry, engagements and contracts on all existing productions that started formal prep before 1st September 2022 (Existing Productions) will continue to work under the 2017 Collective Agreement.”

“Productions starting formal prep after 1st September (New Productions) will engage crew on the 2017 collective agreement until it is superseded by a new collective agreement at which point those terms will apply with immediate effect from the agreed implementation date. In the event that negotiations do not bring about a new collective agreement by 30 September 2022, producers and crew members will be entitled to renegotiate the terms of engagements on New Productions with effect from 1 October 2022. Existing Productions will continue to work under the 2017 Collective Agreement.”

“Pact and Bectu will agree an agenda for further talks and have confirmed that a round table meeting with Bectu represented by all branches and Pact bringing producers from a cross-section of budget levels will take place in September.”

Pact and Bectu have been negotiating over terms of their new collective bargaining agreement since last year, with the crew union wanting more conditions in place regarding unsociable hours and the producers’ body saying that many of the requests are unworkable.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Motion Picture Association CEO Charles Rivkin on Hollywood’s Increasingly Strong Ties With Europe

Motion Picture Association CEO Charles Rivkin is at the Venice Film Festival with Stan McCoy, the org’s chief for Europe, to attend a panel on the economic impact of film and TV production in the U.S. and Italy, organized by the film unit of the Italian culture ministry. They spoke to Variety about the increasingly close ties being forged between Hollywood and Europe. In the past couple of years due to the pandemic we’ve seen a lot more U.S. productions coming to Europe. Is the MPA good with that? Rivkin: There’s no question that there’s more production in Europe and it’s because Europe...
MOVIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.” “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Adds Dazzle to a Gentle, Poignant Tale of Transgender Adolescence

“L’Immensità” is director Emanuele Crialese’s first feature film in 11 years, and only his fifth in a quarter-century: The gifted Italian, best known to international audiences for his splendid, richly felt Ellis Island immigrant saga “Golden Door,” has never been one for unconsidered or impersonal projects. At first glance, then, one might wonder what drew him out of hibernation for a film that, with its trim runtime and small-scale domestic narrative, belies a title that translates as “immensity.” This 1970s-set story of a 12-year-old navigating his gender identity while his mother battles mental health demons is too palpably pained and...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Florida Georgia Line Plays Emotional Final Show: ‘The Closing of an Incredible Chapter’

Florida Georgia Line waved goodbye to an era, as Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their final show as a country duo at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night. “You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will show up to listen, so thank you guys,” Hubbard said, addressing the crowd. “It’s the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us. It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead, see what’s next. And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you guys.” Beginning...
MUSIC
Variety

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award

Wakanda Forever. Chadwick Boseman’s spirit lives on. The Television Academy gave one last honor to the late actor’s greatness by bestowing him with an Emmy award. Boseman received a posthumous win for outstanding character voice-over for T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?” from Disney+ and Marvel Studios. The actor made an indelible mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering stunning performances as T’Challa in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther” as well as “Avengers: End Game.” But his voice work as Star-Lord T’Challa in the animated series would be one of his last projects. The show aired on Disney+ almost a year...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Drama#Collective Agreement#Negotiation#The Producers#The Sandman#Uk
Variety

Netflix, European Producers Club Reveal Series Pitch Contest Winners at Venice

Netflix and the European Producers Club (EPC) have revealed the winners of a pitch contest for fictional series at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The pitch contest is a joint initiative by EPC and Netflix to help create new opportunities for European women producers. It was launched at Series Mania in March, and open to EPC producers working for women-owned companies. Following a selection process by an independent jury, composed of Cia Edstrom, Francine Raveney and Olivier Kohn, the competition finalists pitched their projects to the Netflix content team. Anna Mannion of Tri Moon Films, Ireland, won the first prize of €50,000...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Topic Attends Unifrance Rendez-Vous, Adds French Titles to Growing Streaming Offering

U.S. streaming service Topic is expanding its roster of French content with such recent acquisitions as the Arte fantasy-thriller miniseries “The Rope,” picked up from Wild Bunch TV, and Season 2 of political satire “Parliament,” sold internationally by France TV Distribution. Launched by First Look Media in 2019, Topic specializes in crime and thrillers, including top Nordic shows like “The Killing,” “The Bridge,” “Arctic Circle” and “The Bridge”-inspired German thriller “Pagan Peak.” Jennifer Liang, Topic’s vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and sales, is attending this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous TV programming market in Biarritz for the first time and on the lookout...
TV SERIES
Variety

Cyber Group Studios Makes Splash in Biarritz With Diverse Animated Fare

Coming off a year of major international growth, Paris-based animation giant Cyber Group Studios is presenting a wide-ranging lineup of new and returning shows at this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in the French seaside town of Biarritz. Among Cyber Group’s current high-profile titles is the new super-powered kid comedy series “50/50 Heroes,” which has sold to ITV in the U.K. and Discovery in Latin America. Commissioned by France Televisions and Disney, “50/50 Heroes” follows the high jinks of Mo and Sam, a half-brother and sister duo, aged 11 and 9, who share super powers. Cyber Group has been expanding its global operations over...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

My 14-Year-Old Daughter Snapped a Venice Selfie With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Went Crazy — My Heart Was Pounding’

On July 26, the day the Venice lineup was announced, my 14-year-old daughter Emma started hounding me that I had to take her on the red carpet to see Timothée Chalamet. Eventually, I relented, even though I thought the movie, “Bones and All” — about two cannibals who fall in love — would be too gory for her. So we struck a compromise: We’d try to meet Chalamet (or “Timmy,” as he’s called) without going inside to see the film. So there we were — Emma; her friend Nina, 13; and me — on a balmy late afternoon in a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

John Williams Premieres ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Music at the Hollywood Bowl

During his annual Maestro of the Movies concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Friday, John Williams debuted a new piece of music called “Helena’s Theme,” part of the original soundtrack for the upcoming fifth “Indiana Jones” film. Although the fifth Harrison Ford-starring entry doesn’t arrive in theaters until next June (and doesn’t have an official name yet), Williams introduced the track by discussing its title — in reference to actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the film — and added that he had recorded music for the James Mangold-directed film one week ago. Williams described the character as “an adventuress,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Busan Film Festival Selects Ten Titles for New Currents Competition

Two Korean and two Indian movies make the cut in the Busan International Film Festival’s New Currents main competition section. Thet are joined by one each from Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Germany. The section has a track record of making significant discoveries among new Asian films and directors.The selected titles are eligible for multiple awards, including the New Currents Award, the FIPRESCI Award, the NETPAC Award, and the KB New Currents Audience Award. The selection comprises: “Ajooma,” directed by Hu Shuming (Singapore-Korea); “Blue Again” from Thailand’s Thapanee Loosuwan; “Hail to Hell,” by Korea’s Lim Oh-jeong; “Memento Mori: Earth,” by Vietnam’s Marcus...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’

Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Absolute Best Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

Labor Day is finally  here, and that means unbeatable deals across a wide range of products. In a competitive market, retailers aren’t shying away from big-time sales, slashing the price of coveted items by up to 80% off. From Our Place’s Always Pan to Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vacuum, here are the absolute best Labor Day deals to shop through the weekend. Best Buy (Up to 80%Off) Best Buy’s Labor Day deals cut a swath through every tech categories, such as headphones, sound bars, laptops, computers and home appliances. Our picks: Apple’s Airpod Pros ($84 off), Insignia’s Smart Fire TV ($150 off) and...
RETAIL
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Altitude Acquired Georgia Oakley’s Feature ‘Blue Jean’ For U.K., Ireland – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Altitude has acquired Georgia Oakley’s feature “Blue Jean” for distribution in the U.K. and Ireland. The film, from U.K./French outfit Film Constellation, is headed to Venice, Toronto and the BFI’s London Film Festival this fall. It will premiere in Venice on Sept. 3. In “Blue Jean,” Rosy McEwen (“Vesper”) stars as lesbian P.E. teacher Jean, who lives against the backdrop of the 1980s U.K. where being gay is still stigmatised. When a new girl arrives at the school, Jean finds herself facing a crisis that will challenge her to her core. Hélène Sifre’s Kleio Films produced the feature with backing by BBC Film...
MOVIES
Variety

Franck Thilliez Adaptation ‘Syndrome E’ Hits Biarritz as Newen Connect Drives Sales

After introducing the project at MipTV earlier this year, distributor Newen Connect is bringing its crime thriller series “Syndrome E” to the Unifrance Rendez-Vous, the international sales event for French shows in Biarritz, South-West France, which runs Sept. 4-8. “Syndrome E” is the first TV series adapted from the work of international best-selling thriller writer and screenwriter Franck Thilliez. The French author was the fourth most read writer in France in 2020, with more than 7 million books sold in France and translated in more than 20 countries. “Syndrome E” is the first TV series adapted from international best-selling thriller writer and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy