‘Trying’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Trying ” has been renewed for a fourth season at Apple TV+. The British comedy series will return for another new slate of episodes.

The news of the renewal for the favorably reviewed series comes three days ahead of its upcoming Season 3 finale, which will debut on the streamer on Friday.

When “Trying” premiered its first season on Apple TV+ in May 2020, all eight episodes became available to watch on the platform on the same day. Since then, the series has shifted to a weekly format, with a new episode becoming available on the platform each Friday this season. The Season 2 and Season 3 premiere dates are an exception, which both saw two episodes released at once to launch a new season.

The current season of “Trying” follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as the couple continues to face the odd challenges — legal and parental — in the adoption process. While Nikki and Jason are still learning how to connect with the two children that they have taken under their wing, the season finale teases that the duo makes an impulsive decision as they prepare to learn whether they will be allowed to continue raising the kids.

Along with Smith and Spall, the “Trying” cast also includes Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.

“Trying” comes from BBC Studios. The series is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, with Jim O’Hanlon serving as director and executive producer and Josh Cole also serving as executive producer.

