The Whale Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit

"I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way," Brendan Fraser said of playing a 600 lbs. man in The Whale, which premiered Sunday at the Venice International Film Festival Brendan Fraser learned from the physical challenges presented by his latest role. Fraser, 53, detailed the "undulating feeling" of starring as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale — for which he underwent a physical transformation to play the 600 lbs. man — as he spoke to media at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. "I think it's poetic that the...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter  Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus

It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend

Bruce Willis announced his decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in March Bruce Willis stepped out for a morning meal in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. On Saturday, the Die Hard icon was photographed out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood while grabbing breakfast with a friend.  In the snap, Willis, 67, appeared in great shape while opting for a casual outfit, wearing a white button-down short sleeve shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of blue sneakers. The actor completed his look...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration

The couple celebrated their nuptials last month alongside 135 friends and family in Georgia Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared in Thursday's edition of Lopez's On The JLo newsletter, Boldt can be seen with her arm around her older son (she also is mother to Affleck's brother Casey Affleck) as the Oscar-winning...
