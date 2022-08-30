Read full article on original website
The Whale Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit
"I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way," Brendan Fraser said of playing a 600 lbs. man in The Whale, which premiered Sunday at the Venice International Film Festival Brendan Fraser learned from the physical challenges presented by his latest role. Fraser, 53, detailed the "undulating feeling" of starring as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale — for which he underwent a physical transformation to play the 600 lbs. man — as he spoke to media at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. "I think it's poetic that the...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are walking on the sunny side of life. The couple was photographed in their summer casuals as they stepped out for pizza on Thursday in Calabasas, Calif. during a rare outing together. Spelling, 49, appeared to give a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Walks Hand in Hand with Model Sydney Ness in New York City
Taylor Swift's brother Austin may have found his match. The actor and producer, 30, was spotted holding hands with fashion model Sydney Ness while walking together in New York City on Thursday. In the photos, the Cover Versions star wore a casual white button-down with black jeans and brown shoes....
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo's 20th Birthday with Throwback Shaving Video: 'My Big Boy'
David Beckham cherishes all his kids' major milestones. The retired soccer pro, 47, shared a throwback video of son Romeo shaving for the first time as a young teen. In the caption for the Instagram video, he reflected on his second oldest son growing up as Romeo celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday.
Will Smith Spotted in Ecuador Filming First Project Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith is back to business. The actor, 53, was spotted on set for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March — in Ecuador, to film the National Geographic/Disney+ series Welcome to Earth. Smith was photographed in the South American nation on...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
Jennifer Lopez Said Ben Affleck Quoted His Movie in Speech at Wedding Reception: 'How Perfect'
Jennifer Lopez is sharing new romantic details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding festivities. In Thursday's edition of her On The JLo newsletter, Lopez, 53, revealed more information about the three-day event in Georgia, and captioned it, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now." She then noted the...
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus
It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
Mariah Carey Doubles Down on Calling Meghan Markle a 'Diva' — in the Most 'Empowering' Way
Mariah Carey has completely embraced her "diva" status — and is passing the compliment onto Meghan Markle. In a tweet promoting their chat on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, the star singer made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the multiple meanings — some good, some bad — of the word.
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend
Bruce Willis announced his decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in March Bruce Willis stepped out for a morning meal in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. On Saturday, the Die Hard icon was photographed out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood while grabbing breakfast with a friend. In the snap, Willis, 67, appeared in great shape while opting for a casual outfit, wearing a white button-down short sleeve shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of blue sneakers. The actor completed his look...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
The couple celebrated their nuptials last month alongside 135 friends and family in Georgia Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared in Thursday's edition of Lopez's On The JLo newsletter, Boldt can be seen with her arm around her older son (she also is mother to Affleck's brother Casey Affleck) as the Oscar-winning...
