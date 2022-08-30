It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.

