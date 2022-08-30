Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Sunday she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Mendoza said she tested positive Sunday morning for COVID-19. The comptroller added she has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Mendoza, 50, encouraged everyone to get...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago officials gear up for Labor Day weekend, focusing on water safety and increase in police presence
CHICAGO - Historically a violent weekend in the city, Chicago police are gearing up this Labor Day by adding more uniformed officers in neighborhoods, on the CTA and across the city's beaches. Chicago police Supt. David Brown admits they are facing scheduling issues, and under a new policy, CPD can...
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
fox32chicago.com
WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View for 60th year
CHICAGO - Call it a unique, or weird, tradition. Call it, "WOOGMS." The parade on the North Side, where everybody marches and nobody watches, returns Labor Day. WOOGMS stands for Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society. So, how did WOOGMS get its start?. Back in 1963, a man named Al...
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
fox32chicago.com
Vehicle stickers no longer required in Palatine beginning in November
PALATINE, Ill. - Palatine's village council is getting rid of their vehicle sticker requirement. The move will save households an average of $75 a year. The sticker program generated over one-million dollars for the city, but was very expensive to administer. "This is not pushing it to another tax, it...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police issue warning for boaters, swimmers ahead of Labor Day weekend
Chicago police superintendent David Brown said officers will focus on beaches this weekend. Brown stressed this message to boaters: follow all marine laws.
fox32chicago.com
Bridgeview company facing lawsuit for allegedly stealing wages from union carpenters
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois is suing a Bridgeview-based construction company for allegedly stealing wages from union workers. The company Drive Construction racked up $40 million in contracts between 2015 and 2020 for Chicago Public Works jobs to repair schools and public housing apartments. Instead of paying union carpenters...
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Statue of gospel icon Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled at memorial plaza in Chatham
CHICAGO - The fact that a South Side gospel singer inspired the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have A Dream" speech at the March on Washington shows her close ties to the Civil Rights Movement. Mahalia Jackson, often hailed as the greatest gospel singer, frequently performed at King’s...
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
fox32chicago.com
FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
fox32chicago.com
'Jars' by Chef Fabio Viviani to open in the West Loop in October
Chef Fabio Viviani is behind some of Chicago's top restaurants, and he's expanding again. Viviani is set to open Jars next month, and he joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk more about it.
fox32chicago.com
Car fatally strikes pedestrian in West Town, homicide investigation underway
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle in West Town early Sunday as a murder. The 22-year-old man was walking southbound on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Yes, the Great Lakes can have rip currents. How safety advocates are educating swimmers
CHICAGO - Many of us think of lakes as safer for swimming and boating versus the ocean with its various waves and currents. However, the Great Lakes are so big that wind churns up waves and rip currents that can compete with those found in oceans. This year alone, 84...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in neck during altercation on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation Friday night on the Near West Side. Just before 10 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in the 100 block of North Ashland. The offender produced a knife, and stabbed the...
fox32chicago.com
Officials urge boater safety, awareness this Labor Day weekend
ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are urging people to operate their boats, jet skis and other watercraft safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. "Crowded waterways are no place to throw caution to the wind," said...
