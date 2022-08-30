ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Sunday she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Mendoza said she tested positive Sunday morning for COVID-19. The comptroller added she has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Mendoza, 50, encouraged everyone to get...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View for 60th year

CHICAGO - Call it a unique, or weird, tradition. Call it, "WOOGMS." The parade on the North Side, where everybody marches and nobody watches, returns Labor Day. WOOGMS stands for Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society. So, how did WOOGMS get its start?. Back in 1963, a man named Al...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Vehicle stickers no longer required in Palatine beginning in November

PALATINE, Ill. - Palatine's village council is getting rid of their vehicle sticker requirement. The move will save households an average of $75 a year. The sticker program generated over one-million dollars for the city, but was very expensive to administer. "This is not pushing it to another tax, it...
PALATINE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in neck during altercation on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation Friday night on the Near West Side. Just before 10 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in the 100 block of North Ashland. The offender produced a knife, and stabbed the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Officials urge boater safety, awareness this Labor Day weekend

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are urging people to operate their boats, jet skis and other watercraft safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. "Crowded waterways are no place to throw caution to the wind," said...
ILLINOIS STATE

