News 8 WROC

RPD says two men shot near Owen St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
News 8 WROC

Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
wdkx.com

The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing

If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
13 WHAM

49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
13 WHAM

Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
13 WHAM

Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
spectrumlocalnews.com

House of Mercy leader speaks out following last month's fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the first time since the brutal stabbing of two men at the House of Mercy, the executive director is speaking out. Coming in the door as the new executive director of the House of Mercy at the beginning of March, Dr. Tammy Butler knew she had her hands full, but never expected what would come months later.
westsidenewsny.com

Doud Post to be preserved in new housing development in Gates

The iconic art deco William W. Doud Post No. 98 building, which was opened by the American Legion in 1940, will be preserved for future generations when it becomes part of Doud Apartment Homes, a new housing development by Vincent DiRaimo and Michael Nuccitelli. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on...
