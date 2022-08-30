Read full article on original website
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
RPD says two men shot near Owen St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Rochester police block off Lyell Avenue
The roadway has been closed to traffic as a police vehicle and tape blocked off the road.
wdkx.com
The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing
If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
Rochester man shot, killed on Lyell Ave.
Officers said no suspects are in custody and that Lyell Avenue will remain closed to all traffic for an ongoing homicide investigation.
13 WHAM
49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
People around Rochester find special ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend
If you plan to go swimming in the lake this weekend, you’re urged to only swim where there are lifeguards present.
Teenager plunges 150ft to his death at gorge while exploring with friends at 2am
A TEENAGER has died from a "tragic accident" after falling 150 feet into a gorge while exploring with his friends at 2am, according to officials. Rory Lochner, 19, was found dead early Thursday morning in an area of High Fall gorge in Rochester, New York that was not open to the public.
14850.com
Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton
The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
Injuries for man shot near North St. in Rochester
After an investigation, officers determined that the man was shot in the area of North Street and Roycroft Drive.
13 WHAM
Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
13 WHAM
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
spectrumlocalnews.com
House of Mercy leader speaks out following last month's fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the first time since the brutal stabbing of two men at the House of Mercy, the executive director is speaking out. Coming in the door as the new executive director of the House of Mercy at the beginning of March, Dr. Tammy Butler knew she had her hands full, but never expected what would come months later.
westsidenewsny.com
Doud Post to be preserved in new housing development in Gates
The iconic art deco William W. Doud Post No. 98 building, which was opened by the American Legion in 1940, will be preserved for future generations when it becomes part of Doud Apartment Homes, a new housing development by Vincent DiRaimo and Michael Nuccitelli. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on...
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter Annie Douglas honored with headstones at ceremony
The headstones were financially supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation through a $15,000 grant.
13 WHAM
Volunteers tie teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Pittsford, N.Y. — Local women are “Turning the Towns Teal” for ovarian cancer, Thursday. Volunteers tied teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September. Residents are also permitted to tie ribbons on their...
