Apex man dies in I-40 East crash in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East in Forsyth County on Wednesday. It happened near mile-marker 195 and Thomasville Road shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was driving east and traveled off the road to...
3 shot on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds. The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries. Police said...
Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
Winston-Salem man collects Cash 5 jackpot prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz claimed his ticket's expiration date. He bought his...
Shots fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. No students were injured and the bus was not hit. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any...
Fire leaves 2 adults, 4 children and 2 dogs without a home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after their house went up in flames in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Two adults, four children, and two dogs are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Cloister Drive for a...
Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. “No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on,” a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. “The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop.”
Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
Winston-Salem State University marching band featured on ESPN show 'First Take'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ESPN's "First Take" featured the Winston-Salem State University marching band on its show Friday morning. The band performed on the show as a part of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. WSSU alumni Stephen A. Smith is a host of the show and he...
Nearly 70 counties in North Carolina will get new access to high-speed internet
MEBANE, N.C. — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Wednesday. Nearly 70 counties in our state, including Guilford, Forsyth, and Alamance will get new access to high-speed internet. The investment...
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back-to-school moments!. Check out all the first-day-of-school outfits from across the Triad! These students are looking sharp! Want to share a photo? Download the WFMY News 2 app and look for the submission form on the home page.
Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
Winston-Salem confederate statue debate makes in front of the state supreme court
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rekindled debate over a Triad confederate monument made its way to our state Supreme Court Monday. The statue that used to sit outside the old Winston-Salem Courthouse came down three years ago and has been in storage ever since. Attorneys for the City of Winston-Salem...
Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Winston-Salem woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has pled guilty to second degree murder in the death of a Winston-Salem woman killed in May last year, according to investigators. According to Winston-Salem police, Traquan Javon Cheeseboro is guilty in the shooting death of Tina Louise Nicholson, 53 on May 13 last year.
Grand jury charges former Triad lawmaker with using homeless center money for vacations, hotels
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Derwin Montgomery on wire fraud charges. The indictment comes after a lengthy investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They accuse Montgomery of embezzling upwards of $23,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem. The indictment stated...
Man shot in the shoulder while trying to sell an item in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the shoulder and robbed while meeting two men to sell a personal item in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 9:41 p.m. about a shooting on the 2000 block of North Glenn Avenue.
Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street. Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that guns were fired however, they did not find a victim. Police said a few minutes later, the went to Betty Drive after a reported shooting. Officers...
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
