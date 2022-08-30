ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

3 shot on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds. The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man collects Cash 5 jackpot prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz claimed his ticket's expiration date. He bought his...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. No students were injured and the bus was not hit. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. “No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on,” a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. “The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Amanda Ferguson
Dale Jr.
WFMY NEWS2

Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Race Track#North Wilkesboro Speedway#Cars Tour#The Sun Drop
WFMY NEWS2

BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back-to-school moments!. Check out all the first-day-of-school outfits from across the Triad! These students are looking sharp! Want to share a photo? Download the WFMY News 2 app and look for the submission form on the home page.
WALKERTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street. Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that guns were fired however, they did not find a victim. Police said a few minutes later, the went to Betty Drive after a reported shooting. Officers...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

