The cost to have a baby is rising

By Aynae Simmons
 5 days ago

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — It’s getting more expensive to welcome your new bundle of joy.

According to Senior Research Analyst, Nick VinZant from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree, West Virginia ranks number one for the most expensive health insurance costs.

But surprisingly, the Mountain State is the cheapest for labor and delivery.

VinZant said he looked at three topics: health insurance, labor and delivery, and child care costs.

“When we look at West Virginia, we found that it costs around 25,000 dollars for the first year of a child’s life. That’s about in the middle nationwide because nationwide it can cost anywhere from 20 to 37 thousand dollars in the first year,” VinZant said.

VinZant added one way to cut costs is to take a look at your health insurance plan and research the different types of child care that are available in your area.

