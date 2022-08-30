ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Colorado volleyball falls to Omaha in five, drops second straight

UNC (3-2) lost to Omaha (4-1) in five sets (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 26-28, 17-19) on the road Saturday afternoon. This was the second straight loss after the Bears had their worst offensive performance against Wichita State on Friday. Northern Colorado won the first set, staving off a Mavericks’ late rally...
