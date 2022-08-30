Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado volleyball falls to Omaha in five, drops second straight
UNC (3-2) lost to Omaha (4-1) in five sets (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 26-28, 17-19) on the road Saturday afternoon. This was the second straight loss after the Bears had their worst offensive performance against Wichita State on Friday. Northern Colorado won the first set, staving off a Mavericks’ late rally...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado falls to Wichita State in sweep, picks up first loss of season
The Shockers stung the Bears and handed the University of Northern Colorado its first loss of the season. Despite beating North Carolina and Colorado State, UNC (3-1) couldn’t get things going against Wichita State (3-2). It fell in straight sets (18-25, 20-25, 18-25) in a lackluster outing in Omaha, Nebraska.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: Twitter reacts to the Bears game against Houston Baptist
The University of Northern Colorado lost to the Houston Baptist Huskies, 46-34, on Saturday in Greeley. Here is what college football fans said during the game.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC gives Houston Baptist first win since 2020 after ‘self-inflicted wounds’
UNC (0-1) fell to HBU (1-0), 46-34, in the season opener at Nottingham Field on Saturday afternoon, giving the Huskies their first win since 2020. The Bears were favored to win by virtually everyone, the Tribune included, but Houston Baptist was up to the test. “I’d like to start by...
