Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
People

Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend

Bruce Willis announced his decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in March Bruce Willis stepped out for a morning meal in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. On Saturday, the Die Hard icon was photographed out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood while grabbing breakfast with a friend.  In the snap, Willis, 67, appeared in great shape while opting for a casual outfit, wearing a white button-down short sleeve shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of blue sneakers. The actor completed his look...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

The Whale Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit

"I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way," Brendan Fraser said of playing a 600 lbs. man in The Whale, which premiered Sunday at the Venice International Film Festival Brendan Fraser learned from the physical challenges presented by his latest role. Fraser, 53, detailed the "undulating feeling" of starring as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale — for which he underwent a physical transformation to play the 600 lbs. man — as he spoke to media at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. "I think it's poetic that the...
MOVIES
People

Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'

"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY," the proud dad wrote of his son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, in the Instagram caption Sunday Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day! In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone.  "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Starting Middle and High School: 'Not So Baby Girls'

Jessica Alba's back-to-school photo was extra-special this year as Honor heads to high school and Haven to middle school Jessica Alba is seeing her girls off to their new schools. The Honest Company co-founder shared photos of her daughters during the first week of school in an Instagram post Thursday. In the caption, she celebrated both 14-year-old Honor Marie and 11-year-old Haven Garner's new beginnings. "My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of...
THEATER & DANCE
People

Alicia Keys Addresses Fan Grabbing and Kissing Her on the Cheek Mid-Performance: 'What the F—'

"Trust me, I was like what the F—!!!!!!!!" Alicia Keys commented on a video of the moment an overzealous fan grabbed her by the face and kissed her on the cheek during a performance Alicia Keys has some pretty passionate fans. While performing at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 41, walked through the audience, close enough for one member of the crowd to grab her face and give her a smooch on the cheek. Hollywood Unlocked shared video of the moment, captioned: "#SocialiteSoundOff:...
CELEBRITIES
People

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center. While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket. The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating...
TENNIS

