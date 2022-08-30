Read full article on original website
Related
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Marvelous Romance
Loki's in love! Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton played a married couple in the 2019 revival of the play Betrayal — and a real-life romance quickly blossomed between the two. The play, which centers on a woman having an affair with her husband's best friend and the various betrayals that result, opened in London in […]
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are walking on the sunny side of life. The couple was photographed in their summer casuals as they stepped out for pizza on Thursday in Calabasas, Calif. during a rare outing together. Spelling, 49, appeared to give a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend
Bruce Willis announced his decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in March Bruce Willis stepped out for a morning meal in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. On Saturday, the Die Hard icon was photographed out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood while grabbing breakfast with a friend. In the snap, Willis, 67, appeared in great shape while opting for a casual outfit, wearing a white button-down short sleeve shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of blue sneakers. The actor completed his look...
The Whale Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit
"I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way," Brendan Fraser said of playing a 600 lbs. man in The Whale, which premiered Sunday at the Venice International Film Festival Brendan Fraser learned from the physical challenges presented by his latest role. Fraser, 53, detailed the "undulating feeling" of starring as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale — for which he underwent a physical transformation to play the 600 lbs. man — as he spoke to media at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. "I think it's poetic that the...
Jennifer Lopez Said Ben Affleck Quoted His Movie in Speech at Wedding Reception: 'How Perfect'
Jennifer Lopez is sharing new romantic details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding festivities. In Thursday's edition of her On The JLo newsletter, Lopez, 53, revealed more information about the three-day event in Georgia, and captioned it, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now." She then noted the...
Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year. Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'
"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY," the proud dad wrote of his son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, in the Instagram caption Sunday Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day! In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote...
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life is Great'
Jason Oppenheim is head over heels for girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Oppenheim, 45, opened up about his new relationship with the Paris-based model, 25, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I knew how much I liked her pretty quickly," he reveals. The Selling Sunset star has been in a relationship with...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Starting Middle and High School: 'Not So Baby Girls'
Jessica Alba's back-to-school photo was extra-special this year as Honor heads to high school and Haven to middle school Jessica Alba is seeing her girls off to their new schools. The Honest Company co-founder shared photos of her daughters during the first week of school in an Instagram post Thursday. In the caption, she celebrated both 14-year-old Honor Marie and 11-year-old Haven Garner's new beginnings. "My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of...
Alicia Keys Addresses Fan Grabbing and Kissing Her on the Cheek Mid-Performance: 'What the F—'
"Trust me, I was like what the F—!!!!!!!!" Alicia Keys commented on a video of the moment an overzealous fan grabbed her by the face and kissed her on the cheek during a performance Alicia Keys has some pretty passionate fans. While performing at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 41, walked through the audience, close enough for one member of the crowd to grab her face and give her a smooch on the cheek. Hollywood Unlocked shared video of the moment, captioned: "#SocialiteSoundOff:...
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center. While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket. The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating...
'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton — See Actors Side-by-Side with Royal Counterparts
Kate Middleton and Prince William are coming to Netflix. The Crown has revealed the lookalike actors who will play the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in season 6 of the royal drama. While newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate, Prince William will be portrayed by...
Comments / 0