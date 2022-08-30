Read full article on original website
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
2 dead in early morning crash
Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch. Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books. The Missouri Library Association argues the law violates educational and intellectual freedom.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Watch: Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment that a black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
