Jersey City, NJ

CBS New York

Earthquake reported in Morris County, New Jersey

WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken to provide more than $625K in grants to Hoboken Housing Authority

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Thursday that the city of Hoboken will provide the Hoboken Housing Authority $628,927 in Community Development Block Grant funding for capital upgrades to replace facility boilers, improve lighting and upgrades security systems. The grant is the largest part of more than $774,000 of grants that...
HOBOKEN, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted after hospital stay

A GoFundMe page has been started for a retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted from her home after a hospital stay for cardiac issues. “Pat [Bender] was evicted from her home in Jersey City after a hospital stay. She lost everything; including all of her identification, clothing, family pictures, etc. Pat managed to get to the local shelter where she had been for at least 4 months when I met her. I’ve been working with Pat over the last two months to get her back on her feet,” Kristina Paolini wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Greek Development, Principal Real Estate secure $30M construction loan in prime, last mile market

East Brunswick-based Greek Development and Principal Real Estate Investors have secured $32.11 million in financing from Provident Bank for the redevelopment project at 900 Wheeler Way — a 210,564-square-foot industrial campus in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Greek and Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the property in June 2006, after which they...
LANGHORNE, PA
NBC New York

Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com

Century 21 Cedarcrest Realty welcomes new director of growth and career development

Century 21 Cedarcrest Realty recently announced that Manuela “Mannie” Rodriguez has joined the Caldwell-based real estate brokerage as director of growth and career development. In her new role, Rodriguez will recruit new real estate agents and oversee their training and professional development. A Cedar Grove resident, Rodriguez has...
CALDWELL, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas

Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
BRONX, NY

Community Policy