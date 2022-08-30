Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
roi-nj.com
Restoring history: Newark Symphony Hall capital improvement campaign receives major donations
Newark Symphony Hall, once a jewel of the city, continues to take steps back in that direction. The facility, which opened in 1925, recently received two major donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation that will help in its drive to complete its 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign. Prudential...
Earthquake reported in Morris County, New Jersey
WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.
roi-nj.com
Hoboken to provide more than $625K in grants to Hoboken Housing Authority
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Thursday that the city of Hoboken will provide the Hoboken Housing Authority $628,927 in Community Development Block Grant funding for capital upgrades to replace facility boilers, improve lighting and upgrades security systems. The grant is the largest part of more than $774,000 of grants that...
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted after hospital stay
A GoFundMe page has been started for a retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted from her home after a hospital stay for cardiac issues. “Pat [Bender] was evicted from her home in Jersey City after a hospital stay. She lost everything; including all of her identification, clothing, family pictures, etc. Pat managed to get to the local shelter where she had been for at least 4 months when I met her. I’ve been working with Pat over the last two months to get her back on her feet,” Kristina Paolini wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
roi-nj.com
Greek Development, Principal Real Estate secure $30M construction loan in prime, last mile market
East Brunswick-based Greek Development and Principal Real Estate Investors have secured $32.11 million in financing from Provident Bank for the redevelopment project at 900 Wheeler Way — a 210,564-square-foot industrial campus in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Greek and Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the property in June 2006, after which they...
NBC New York
Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
roi-nj.com
Century 21 Cedarcrest Realty welcomes new director of growth and career development
Century 21 Cedarcrest Realty recently announced that Manuela “Mannie” Rodriguez has joined the Caldwell-based real estate brokerage as director of growth and career development. In her new role, Rodriguez will recruit new real estate agents and oversee their training and professional development. A Cedar Grove resident, Rodriguez has...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas
Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
2.3, 1.7 magnitude earthquakes hit northern New Jersey
A USGS geophysicist told Eyewitness News the epicenter of the earthquake was just under six miles northwest of Morris Plains.
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
2 dead, back of home collapses when fire tears through house in New Jersey
Firefighters responded to reports of heavy fire at a home on Hamburg Turnpike in Bloomingdale around 8 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery
NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
Wendy's employee in custody for allegedly stabbing 44-year-old co-worker in Brooklyn
Police have made an arrest after they say a 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Brooklyn.
Child, 2, dies after left in unattended car for hours in NJ: report
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who was allegedly left in an unattended car for hours before being discovered Tuesday afternoon.
22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Delaware River In Barryville
A 22-year-old man from the region drowned while rafting over the weekend. The incident took. place Sullivan County around 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town of Barryville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a...
WTGS
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
