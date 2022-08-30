Read full article on original website
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Voice of America
Pakistan Reports Massive Outbreak of Diarrhea and Malaria Among Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Sunday that its largest freshwater lake in southern Sindh province had swollen to “dangerous” levels from an incessant monsoon rainfall, warning of more flooding in surrounding districts and urging villagers to evacuate amid a forecast of fresh downpours. The development prompted...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities: Oil Theft Becoming More Difficult to Address
Abuja, Nigeria — The managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) sparked controversy this week when he said thieves from all levels of society were stealing 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Mele Kyari even accused churches and mosques of keeping stolen fuel, an allegation religious...
Voice of America
Catastrophic Floods in Pakistan Exacerbating Food Crisis in Afghanistan
Geneva — The World Food Program warns the catastrophic floods in Pakistan are exacerbating the food crisis in neighboring Afghanistan, where nearly half the population - is facing acute hunger. The U.N. agency has provided more than 16 million people in Afghanistan with emergency food assistance this year. Much...
Voice of America
Study: Reading, Math Test Results Greatly Fell During Pandemic
A new study found that math and reading test results for America’s nine-year-olds greatly fell during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is part of the U.S. Education Department. It found that reading test results saw their largest decrease in 30 years. It also found that math test results had their first decrease in the history of the kind of testing under study.
Voice of America
UNICEF: Millions of Children in Flood-Hit Pakistan in Dire Need of Help
Geneva — UNICEF says children account for nearly half of the 33 million people affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan. Torrential rains have killed more than 1,200 people, including 400 children, and demolished much of the infrastructure vital to children’s well-being. The U.N. children’s fund estimates the...
Voice of America
South Africa Reaches Deal With India to Boost Domestic Vaccine Production
Cape Town, South Africa — The Serum Institute of India signed a deal this week with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to make four vaccines used in Africa. The deal has been hailed as saving local vaccine production, which was at risk of shutting down after receiving no orders for a COVID vaccine. But medical aid group Doctors Without Borders says more efforts are needed for vaccines to be fully produced in Africa for Africans.
Voice of America
What's Behind Violence in Ethiopia’s 'Other' Conflict?
Gambella, ethiopia — In Ethiopia’s Gambella region, a June attack on the capital by rebels has raised fears of more civil war spreading in the country. In Gambella city, security has been beefed up. Officials say local police have started working in cooperation with troops recently sent to the region by the federal government.
Voice of America
Protest in India Over HIV Drug Shortage Ends After 42 Days
A protest by a group of HIV-positive people in New Delhi, demanding a regular supply of life-saving antiretroviral therapy drugs across the country, ended this week, after 42 days, as the government has reportedly resumed the interrupted supply of the drugs. Around 2.3 million people are infected with HIV in...
Voice of America
Gunmen Abduct Worshippers in Northwest Nigeria
Abuja, Nigeria — Police in northwest Nigeria say worshippers have been kidnapped while they were observing jumu'at prayers, despite intensified action against armed gangs ordered by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Zamfara state police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said the attack took place Friday afternoon at the Jumu'at Central Mosque in...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
Voice of America
US Ambassador to Sudan Vows to Support Country's Transition to Civilian Rule
Khartoum, Sudan — The first U.S. ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has vowed to support the country's transition to civilian rule. John Godfrey spoke while presenting his credentials Thursday to Sudan’s military-led government. Godfrey presented his credential documents as the new U.S. ambassador to Sudan in a...
Voice of America
Gunmen Kill More Than 40 People in Ethiopia's Oromia Region, Residents Say
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Gunmen killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromia region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves said Friday, the latest killings in the country's most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead. The latest attack by an armed group against...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Catastrophic Rains Threaten National Food Security
Islamabad — Weeks of catastrophic flooding in Pakistan, triggered by climate change-driven erratic monsoon rains, have raised fears of acute food shortages and further spread of waterborne deadly diseases in the country of about 220 million people. Pakistani officials estimate a third of the South Asian nation, an area...
Voice of America
UN: Scale, Scope of Humanitarian Crisis in Flood-Hit Pakistan Unprecedented
Geneva — U.N. agencies are quickly mobilizing resources and staff to assess the damage and provide aid needed to assist millions of people made homeless and destitute by flooding in Pakistan. Extensive rains, which have pummeled Pakistan since June, have inundated the country, putting a third of it under...
Voice of America
Groups Urge Action After UN Finds 'Serious Human Rights Violations' Against Uyghurs
Washington — Uyghur diaspora groups and activists around the world urged the international community to take action to help end China's mistreatment of Uyghurs following the release of a report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday. In a statement on its website,...
Voice of America
US International Festival Celebrates Traditional Food, Dance
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — The Washington, D.C., area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses and a host of ethnic restaurants. People from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean and more live in the city and the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these...
