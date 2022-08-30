Read full article on original website
Tourists flock to Moline, Illinois for John Deere, both the company and the man
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere, both the industry and the man himself, is a top attraction for tourists heading to Moline, Illinois. The John Deere Pavilion is a good first stop. The pavilion is located in the heart of downtown Moline, at 1400 River Drive. “So the pavilion really...
Bettendorf sets Halloween trick or treat, parade, city hall event
Now is the time to register for the Bettendorf Halloween Parade, and to make your calendars for a City Hall Trick or Treat for little kids. On Friday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall will be decorated and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. There is no charge for this event. Bettendorf City Hall is at 1609 State Street.
Get high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices: Ritzi Reruns
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ritzi Reruns, established in 1994, is a local, family-owned business that has been located at 1612 West Locust Street, Davenport, since May, 2000. Sherry Hopkins, owner Ritzi Reruns, informs viewers about the designer fashions, accessories, and other high-quality items available in the consignment establishment. Hopkins points out there is a current half-price sale (at the time of original airing on Sept. 1, 2022).
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
Knox County Board Announces $1.16 Million in First Round of ARPA Community Grants
At its August 24 meeting, the Knox County Board voted to authorize $1.16 million dollars in fifteen grants to community organizations and companies in the first round of its Community Grant program. Approximately $556,000 remains to be allocated, and the County Board anticipates a further round of grants at its September 28 board meeting.
East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton. At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release. The juvenile was...
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
Seven Contestants Will Take the Stage at the Annual Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant
**photo courtesy of the Warren County Prime Beef Festival Facebook page. The Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant will kick off the annual event tomorrow evening, Saturday, September 3rd at the Crossing Church in Monmouth. Vice President and Committee Chair of the Princess Pageant McKenzie Schleich shares seven contestants will take the stage:
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary at Heartland Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating an Aug. 4, burglary at Heartland Park Senior Living. According to police, officers responded to Heartland Park Senior Living for a Burglary complaint where a shed and soda machine were broken into overnight. Someone had drilled into the soda machine and had...
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station
A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
Eldridge Navy veteran recalls helping recover ‘Apollo 4′ capsule
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - NASA’s new moon exploration program, Artemis I, will launch its first unmaned rocket to fly around the moon and back to Earth, with hopes of sending humans back to the moon within this decade. An Eldridge US Navy veteran was part of the crew that...
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Friday morning in Sterling. Around 7:17 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road just north of Penrose Road in Sterling. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet driven...
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
1 in custody after standoff
One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport. The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out. At least...
Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot
Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
