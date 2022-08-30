Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo family gets free trip to Disney courtesy of Buffalo Police Department
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One lucky Buffalo family is getting a trip to the most magical place on earth. The Buffalo Police Department is sending one local family on an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. for an entire week. The department tells us this family was picked because they are an […]
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
“Dining in the Dark” returns September 15
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year Visually Impaired Advancement hosts a one-of-a-kind event that supports their services called “Dining in the Dark.” Ray Zylinski, VIA’s vision education specialist joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the event. View the full segment above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetbuffalo716.com
Dogs Are People, Too happening Saturday, Sept. 3 to help Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue
Sweet Buffalo and North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec are happy to announce that the ‘Dogs Are People, Too’ event will be returning to Carruthers Park in North Tonawanda for the second year in a row. Dogs are our companions, our family, our friends…and they deserve a day out...
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
Northern waterfront residents want local officials to spread waterfront wealth
Northern waterfront residents want local officials to spread the waterfront wealth and revitalize northern parks
Tommy Cowan of Doc Sullivan’s joins News 4 at 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Wing Fest is underway at Highmark Stadium this weekend, and News 4 joined Tommy Cowan of Doc Sullivan’s to hear about Wing Fest and do a wing-making demonstration. You can watch the full segment above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Buffalo Restaurants That Were On The Food Network
There are two things that Buffalo is known for. Snow and Wings, but the city is full of amazing restaurants that offer way more than great wings and the Food Network knows that. The Food Network has been to Buffalo and Western New York many times to show off the...
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
WGRZ TV
Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
Search for missing wounded victim
Buffalo Police are searching for 23-year-old William Morin of Oneida Street, who was shot early Friday morning on Urban Street in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
wellsvillesun.com
Welcome to this secluded country retreat with breathtaking valley views in Lyndon NY, Cattaraugus County
Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.
Woman stabbed to death early Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
anash.org
Wedding: Mayzlesh – Gurary
The wedding of Sholom Ber Mayzlesh of Mexico City and Rivky Gurary of Buffalo, NY took place Wednesday night at Razag Ballroom.
5 Things To Do Now To Get Ready For Fall In Buffalo, New York
Even though we still have at least 3 weeks of summer left in Buffalo, the unofficial start of fall is upon us now that September has rolled around. It's already evident by all of the apple-cinnamon and pumpkin-spice stuff we've seen on shelves in stores around the area. The Autumnal...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0