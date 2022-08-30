Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO