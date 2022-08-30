ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Why should we be surprised. Why do you think he financially supported Property Management company for Anthony Rodriguez. This is not the first time; the first time he didn't get caught because he was careful or not been traced to him and the Cubans in Miami will cover any Republicans of wrong-doing & the famous La Ley del Embudo/The Law of the Funnel.

WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Florida Government
Click10.com

Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody

Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. Local 10 News cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street. A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during boat fire in Aventura, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – One person was injured during a boat fire on Friday evening in Aventura, according to the Aventura Police Department. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a boat fire off 1520 Island Blvd. They used water and foam to extinguish the flames. The MDFR active calls log...
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Miami police investigating after man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a...
PARKLAND, FL
#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 75-year-old man who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. He stands 5...
MIAMI, FL
bulletin-news.com

Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami

Miami-Dade Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was captured on camera and is suspected of helping steal over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry store. According to officials, the incident happened on July 26 while the victim was staying at a hotel for...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland. Based on their investigation, detectives said the man had a disturbing fascination with mass school shootings. The man, Robert Mondragon, is being held without...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
calleochonews.com

VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Family seek answers for man’s death at Miami Beach recreation center

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are pushing officials for answers about a summer camp employee’s death following an incident at a recreation center in Miami Beach. Speaking with reporters on Friday, the family of Peniel Janvier pleaded for information about the strange circumstances surrounding what they described as the 28-year-old’s drowning.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

