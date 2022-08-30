Read full article on original website
Green Chile Stew is Fantastic for Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner
I had never heard of green chili stew until I moved to Colorado. I'd seen those small, 4-ounce cans of green chiles for making casseroles and enchiladas, but I couldn't imagine using enough of them to make an entire stew with just chiles. The first Costco I went to in Denver had gigantic, 40-ounce jars of green chiles, and the freezer section of every grocery store was lined with frozen Hatch chiles. Clearly, this was a thing out here!
The Many Health Benefits Found in a Bowl of Chili
Chili is a meal I grew up with. My grandma always made it slow over the stovetop with beans, veggies, and local ground beef. She was no stranger to umami taste left behind by oils and fats. Since it's so easy to throw together (you can use whatever you have, just about), it's often the saving grace of families who need a make-and-forget-it meal in the crock pot or the younger crowd who loves home cooked meals, but needs something that can be meal-prepped for their week.
Coffee Expert Ranks Trader Joe's Coffee Lineup
There are a few secrets that coffee professionals won't tell you in public: one is that you are imagining it-- your favorite barista is not flirting with you. The other is that not all big-brand coffee tastes objectively bad. Yes, of course, coffee quality is a spectrum and there's no...
Best Lemon Juice Substitutes
Lemon juice is one of those simple staples that often takes a dish from good to great. Whether you're adding it to salad dressing, a sheet pan full of vegetables, or your confectionery treats, that bright tartness is as delicious as it is distinctive. But what happens when you run out of lemons? Are there any good lemon juice substitutes?
How To Make Tender and Flavorful Ribs on the Grill
When it comes to cooking ribs al fresco, many chefs and barbecue experts will insist that a smoker (and the low-and-slow cooking process associated with this tool) is necessary for tender meat and engaging smoky flavors. But if you don't have a smoker at the ready, we're happy to report that flavorful, juicy ribs can be prepared on a standard outdoor grill. "The benefit of the grill is that it's of course more accessible, and it makes for a faster cooking method because of the higher temperature," explains executive chef Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan's Barbecue in Brooklyn, New York.
How To Make The Best BBQ Meatballs Ever
Since the mid-20th century, meatballs have been a cocktail party staple. They're flavorful, satisfying, easy to eat-what's not to like? A big perk of the meatball is the fact that it can take on any number of flavors, depending on your seasoning choices. Italian-inspired meatballs, IKEA-style "Swedish" meatballs, and Tex-Mex meatballs all count among the many possibilities, but one type of meatball has a particularly-strong level of nostalgic appeal and crowd pleasing potential: BBQ meatballs. Here, we describe the best types of ground protein for these treats, the best ways to infuse them with classic barbecue flavors, and a step-by-step guide for making your very own batch.
Copycat Little Caesars Crazy Bread Recipe
Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 8 to 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Roll out the pizza dough and cut the dough into 8 equal pieces. Lightly roll the dough so each one is shaped like a round breadstick. Place the breadstick pieces onto a baking...
How to Make Rachael Ray's Go-To Sick Day Recipe
What's the best recipe for getting back on your feet when you're not feeling well? A hearty bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup typically does it for most. Or maybe a huge dish of your favorite comfort food. For Food Network star Rachael Ray, there's one specific recipe she turns to, whether she's down and out with a cold, or she's just looking for a cozy, one-pot dish: sausage and beans with greens.
Our Copycat Applebee’s Quesadilla Burger Recipe is Big and Bold
Applebee's is one of those iconic 90s chain restaurants known for half-priced appetizers and large plates of food that don't break the bank. The chain has had its rise and fall over the years, but if there's one thing we can count on at Applebee's, it's that it serves reliably solid bar food. There's nothing fancy or extravagant about it, but they have a classic (or a spin on a classic) to pair with your favorite drink.
Papa John’s Garlic Dipping Sauce is Hilariously Easy to Make at Home
Growing up, we never ordered Papa John's. My parents were from New York, so they insisted on ordering from a local restaurant that specialized in New York-style pizza instead of getting delivery pizza from national chains. When I went off to college, there was a Papa John's right next to my dorm room. I remember the first time I had their pizza, I wasn't wowed by the pizza itself, but I was completely enamored with the sauce. That buttery, garlicky dipping sauce was nothing short of magical, and I could have basically drank the entire cup. It converted me to a crust-eater!
We Cracked Olive Garden’s Giant Stuffed Shells Recipe
When I think of Italian-American food, large portions come to mind. Chain restaurants like Olive Garden, Carraba's, and Maggiano's Little Italy have trained me to expect a gigantic serving of pasta swimming in a sea of sauce and finished with a mountain of ooey, gooey cheese. And while I know it's not authentic, I'm not exactly complaining because I happen to love saucy, cheesy dishes.
What Exactly Are Short Ribs?
Ribs are a popular sight on summer BBQ menus, whether you're at a restaurant or firing up the grill in your own backyard. But there's a wide spectrum of meat cuts that fall within the "ribs" category, so it's important to figure out which style of ribs best suits your preferences (and those of your friends/family/cookout guests). To help accomplish that goal, we're here to provide you with a full breakdown of short ribs (a particularly beloved rib variety): what they are, where they come from, and how to cook them to perfection.
Not Your Mama’s Smoked Meatloaf Recipe
Meatloaf is one of those dishes with a love-it or hate-it reputation. Many of us grew up with cafeteria meatloaf, aka a dry hunk of flavorless meat slapped on a plate with a sweet ketchup glaze. It was usually overcooked and had a weird texture, but worst of all, it was just plain and uninteresting. If this is your experience with meatloaf, we're going to ask you to give it one more try. This smoked meatloaf recipe is tender and juicy, with a sweet and tangy glaze that adds so much flavor to the meatloaf. To top it off, we use the smoker instead of the oven, adding a whole new dimension of flavor to an otherwise boring dish.
The Secret to Making Nothing Bundt Cake’s Red Velvet at Home
Nothing Bundt Cakes started as two women who loved to bake for their friends and family, but they have become a national sensation. They're truly a lifesaver for anyone who stresses about baking! It's easy for a bundt cake to become dense and dry as it bakes, but Nothing Bundt Cake red velvet cake turns out moist and delicious, every time. This cake is a true Southern gem, with a rich, velvety cocoa batter that's studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.
How Many Ribs Are In A Rack?
When butchers, chefs, and avid at-home grillers talk about a "rack of ribs", they're referring to a slab of meat from the rib area of an animal that contains numerous individual rib bones. "Racks" can be extracted from cows, pigs, or lambs, and each type of rack includes a different number of ribs. Here, we're breaking down the amount of ribs that you can expect from beef rib racks, pork rib racks, and lamb rib racks, along with a few helpful tips to help you buy the best possible rack for your grilling and smoking adventures.
