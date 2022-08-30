ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Ken Yoder
5d ago

If I lived in Scranton I would be highly pissed with joe causing a needless dog and pony show.

Mare Valentini
5d ago

It would more impressive if he went to cities in Pennsylvania, such as Philadelphia, with actual high murder/crime rates.

Ace Giacome
5d ago

At a time when seniors are struggling to meet their most basic needs, the “big guy” Joe is wasting our tax dollars campaigning for failed Democrat candidates using the expensive and gas guzzling Air Force One.

The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

DEP Issues Drought Warning For 36 Pennsylvania Counties

A drought warning is currently in effect for 36 Pennsylvania Counties. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug 31, 2022, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties. The DEP requests that residents voluntarily conserve water in those counties by reducing usage by 5 to 10%, or three to six gallons per day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

US Congressman Matt Cartwright Visits Stroudsburg

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright stopped in Stroudsburg yesterday to campaign with mayor and Democratic nominee for the 189th district, Tarah Probst. U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright represents Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, which includes all of Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties, along with portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties. Cartwright, who was first sworn into Congress on January 3, 2013, serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is the chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice, and Science. As Representative, Cartwright oversees more than $70 billion in annual federal spending on matters of economic development, law enforcement, and science and innovation. He is also the Vice Chair of the Financial Services & General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.
STROUDSBURG, PA
