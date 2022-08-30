Read full article on original website
Ken Yoder
5d ago
If I lived in Scranton I would be highly pissed with joe causing a needless dog and pony show.
Mare Valentini
5d ago
It would more impressive if he went to cities in Pennsylvania, such as Philadelphia, with actual high murder/crime rates.
Ace Giacome
5d ago
At a time when seniors are struggling to meet their most basic needs, the “big guy” Joe is wasting our tax dollars campaigning for failed Democrat candidates using the expensive and gas guzzling Air Force One.
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
DEP Issues Drought Warning For 36 Pennsylvania Counties
A drought warning is currently in effect for 36 Pennsylvania Counties. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug 31, 2022, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties. The DEP requests that residents voluntarily conserve water in those counties by reducing usage by 5 to 10%, or three to six gallons per day.
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
1 dead, 17 injured after driver slams car into crowd in Pennsylvania
At least one person was killed and 17 others injured when a man drove a vehicle through a crowd of attendees at an event in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, police said. The suspect then fled and allegedly assaulted and killed another woman, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The suspected driver,...
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Court: Pennsylvania can’t keep guns in trooper ambush case
Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns...
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
US Congressman Matt Cartwright Visits Stroudsburg
U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright stopped in Stroudsburg yesterday to campaign with mayor and Democratic nominee for the 189th district, Tarah Probst. U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright represents Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, which includes all of Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties, along with portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties. Cartwright, who was first sworn into Congress on January 3, 2013, serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is the chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice, and Science. As Representative, Cartwright oversees more than $70 billion in annual federal spending on matters of economic development, law enforcement, and science and innovation. He is also the Vice Chair of the Financial Services & General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.
Oz campaign goes after Fetterman's health as it struggles to catch up in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz, after squandering much of the summer, is attempting to shift the focus of the state's US Senate contest with a series of attacks from his campaign questioning Democrat John Fetterman's health following his near fatal stroke in May.
