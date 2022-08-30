ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, MI

WILX-TV

Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
LANSING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles

For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
MARION, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?

Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
DEXTER, MI
WLNS

Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

MSU gameday brings business boom for East Lansing bar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many, the return of Spartan football is an annual tradition and for places like downtown bars and restaurants, it also means a big boom in business. “Today’s pretty nuts. It’s been a good day so far,” said the Owner of Crunchy’s, Michael Krueger.  “The last week has been pretty intense with […]
EAST LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Economy
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

PETA plans protest with at Wings Festival this weekend

Saturday, Sept. 2 — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is planning to protest the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival this weekend. The animal rights group, which claims eating animals is "speciest," will drive "Hell on Wheels" truck around the festival area at Adado Riverfront Park. The truck is covered with images of chickens on their way to slaughter. The truck will also broadcast the sounds of chickens on the way to butchering, with a "subliminal message" encouraging people to go vegan.
LANSING, MI
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
