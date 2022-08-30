Saturday, Sept. 2 — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is planning to protest the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival this weekend. The animal rights group, which claims eating animals is "speciest," will drive "Hell on Wheels" truck around the festival area at Adado Riverfront Park. The truck is covered with images of chickens on their way to slaughter. The truck will also broadcast the sounds of chickens on the way to butchering, with a "subliminal message" encouraging people to go vegan.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO