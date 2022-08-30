Read full article on original website
Related
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
WILX-TV
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles
For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
thesuntimesnews.com
Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?
Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
1 Man Injured In A Two-Car Crash In Eaton County (Benton Township, MI)
Michigan State Police Lansing Post is investigating a Thursday two-car crash in Eaton County. The crash happened on Gresham Highway near Hartel Road in Benton Township crumpled two-car, leaving one person with injuries.
MSU gameday brings business boom for East Lansing bar
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many, the return of Spartan football is an annual tradition and for places like downtown bars and restaurants, it also means a big boom in business. “Today’s pretty nuts. It’s been a good day so far,” said the Owner of Crunchy’s, Michael Krueger. “The last week has been pretty intense with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Consumers working to fix traffic light following crash
Consumers Energy is working to repair a traffic light following a crash involving a car striking a pole.
WILX-TV
Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Friday morning cut power to a traffic light in Meridian Township. According to authorities, the collision happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Marsh and Lake Lansing roads. Consumers Energy reported to the scene to fix the issue. Marsh Road, north of...
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
lansingcitypulse.com
PETA plans protest with at Wings Festival this weekend
Saturday, Sept. 2 — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is planning to protest the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival this weekend. The animal rights group, which claims eating animals is "speciest," will drive "Hell on Wheels" truck around the festival area at Adado Riverfront Park. The truck is covered with images of chickens on their way to slaughter. The truck will also broadcast the sounds of chickens on the way to butchering, with a "subliminal message" encouraging people to go vegan.
msu.edu
MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery
The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
Mt. Pleasant Erupts for 51 Points in Win Over Midland
MT. PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant Oilers scored 42 points in a week one win over Kalamazoo Central. They didn’t slow down one bit in an impressive 51-29 week two win over Midland. Mt. Pleasant has now won 14 consecutive regular season games in a streak that dates...
Football Frenzy Friday: Check final scores
The second week of the high school football season brings even more of the Football Frenzy, plus coverage of the college ranks.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0