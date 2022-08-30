Ravena man accused of inappropriate touching at pool
RAVENA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Ravena man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly touching several children, and one grown man, at a local pool without their permission. Deputy Sheriffs took reports of the alleged sexual assaults on Aug. 28 at about 4:44 p.m.
Officials said the incidents took place at the Mosher Park Pool, over four days. One adult man and several young girls, who ranged in age from 11-years-old to 15-years-old, alleged that Austin S. Williams, 27, touched their intimate and private body parts both over and under their bathing suits.
Williams was arrested on Aug. 29. He has since been arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court, and released to the supervision of probation.
Charges:
- Four counts of forcible touching
- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Williams has been ordered to stay away from the Mosher Park Pool and Orders of Protection were issued for the victims. If you believe you may have been victimized, or have any information that would help investigators, you are asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff's Office at (518) 765-5980 .
