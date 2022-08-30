ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

Ravena man accused of inappropriate touching at pool

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH6Ag_0haza8O800

RAVENA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Ravena man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly touching several children, and one grown man, at a local pool without their permission. Deputy Sheriffs took reports of the alleged sexual assaults on Aug. 28 at about 4:44 p.m.

Officials said the incidents took place at the Mosher Park Pool, over four days. One adult man and several young girls, who ranged in age from 11-years-old to 15-years-old, alleged that Austin S. Williams, 27, touched their intimate and private body parts both over and under their bathing suits.

Williams was arrested on Aug. 29. He has since been arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court, and released to the supervision of probation.

Hudson Falls man arrested in relation to 2020 chase

Charges:

  • Four counts of forcible touching
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Williams has been ordered to stay away from the Mosher Park Pool and Orders of Protection were issued for the victims. If you believe you may have been victimized, or have any information that would help investigators, you are asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 765-5980 .

Comments / 6

?????
5d ago

ordered to stay away from the pool? He should remain in jail or maybe better yet be held in a politicians neighborhood who have daughters. thrn let's see what happens to him

Reply(1)
4
 

