Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel

Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
ASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning

Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

At Neumann: Historian Highlights William Penn Successes

Delaware County native and historian Jim Murphy will present a program, “The Amazing Success of William Penn” Thursday, Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., at the Meagher Theatre at Neumann University. The presentation will explain how William Penn turned a “howling wilderness” into America’s fastest-growing city while living in Philadelphia...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Harcum Appoints Seasoned Financial Aid Professional to Position of Department Head

Paula Lehrberger.Image via Harcum College. Paula Lehrberger has joined the Enrollment Management team at Harcum College as Assistant Vice President of Financial Aid. Lehrberger is chiefly responsible for the administration of all financial aid programs for the Bryn Mawr campusand all partnership sites, ensuring compliance with all federal and state regulations in addition to college policies.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof

A professional subset of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County offers local commercial real estate professionals a specific forum. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meridian Bank Among the Top Workplaces 2022 in Philadelphia/Delaware Region

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized Meridian Bank as a Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplace. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Digital Designers Advise Small-Business Owners on Big-Time Digital Marketing Returns

Digital marketing has caused small businesses to rethink their websites for access on a number of devices. New data from UpCity, a Chicago research firm, shows that 70 percent of small-business digital marketing strategies now rest heavily on websites. But some company principals err by not keeping their online presence updated and relevant, which in turn can cause business losses. Gene Marks, The Philadelphia Inquier, reported on two Montgomery County experts who have suggestions for online success.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Abington Scientist’s Vaccine Breakthrough Now Central to Moderna Action against Pfizer, BioNTech

Katalin Karikó.Image via Katalin Karikó at LinkedIn. In a new lawsuit, Moderna is claiming Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, copied its “groundbreaking discovery” — which was built upon the work of Abington scientist Katalin Karikó — to make a COVID-19 vaccine. Tom Avril put the action under a microscope in reporting it for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival

Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
ARDMORE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places

Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
LANSDALE, PA
