Montco Continues Amassing Academic Accolades; Niche, Too, Finds Quality in Local Colleges
Four Montgomery County colleges have ranked among the 25 best colleges in Pa. for 2023, according to a recently released list by Niche, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This latest assessment comes atop a recent similar nod from the Princeton Review. As did its N.J. counterpart, Niche...
With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel
Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning
Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
At Neumann: Historian Highlights William Penn Successes
Delaware County native and historian Jim Murphy will present a program, “The Amazing Success of William Penn” Thursday, Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., at the Meagher Theatre at Neumann University. The presentation will explain how William Penn turned a “howling wilderness” into America’s fastest-growing city while living in Philadelphia...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
MCCC has an opening for a Transcript Evaluator, a key role in welcoming new students to the Blue Bell or Pottstown institution.Image via iStock. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for its Transcript Evaluator position.
Harcum Appoints Seasoned Financial Aid Professional to Position of Department Head
Paula Lehrberger.Image via Harcum College. Paula Lehrberger has joined the Enrollment Management team at Harcum College as Assistant Vice President of Financial Aid. Lehrberger is chiefly responsible for the administration of all financial aid programs for the Bryn Mawr campusand all partnership sites, ensuring compliance with all federal and state regulations in addition to college policies.
Collegeville Bioengineering Student Spent Summer Internship at the Food and Drug Administration
Collegeville resident Prem Ganesh, a senior bioengineering student at Temple, is back in on campus now. But he’s brought a summer’s worth of unique experience with him, gained through an internship with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sarah Frasca reported his experience for the Temple College of Engineering.
Creating Transformations at Qlik and Beyond, Kehinde Barkley Is a Diversity in Business Award Winner
As a professional services solution lead at King of Prussia-based Qlik, Kehinde Barkley has been recognized as a Diversity in Business Awards 2022 winner, according to a report by Lisa Dukart from the Philadelphia Business Journal. Over the years in the computer and mathematics industry, Barkley has seen disparities that...
Montco Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof
A professional subset of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County offers local commercial real estate professionals a specific forum. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.
Meridian Bank Among the Top Workplaces 2022 in Philadelphia/Delaware Region
Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized Meridian Bank as a Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplace. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
Two Montco Digital Designers Advise Small-Business Owners on Big-Time Digital Marketing Returns
Digital marketing has caused small businesses to rethink their websites for access on a number of devices. New data from UpCity, a Chicago research firm, shows that 70 percent of small-business digital marketing strategies now rest heavily on websites. But some company principals err by not keeping their online presence updated and relevant, which in turn can cause business losses. Gene Marks, The Philadelphia Inquier, reported on two Montgomery County experts who have suggestions for online success.
State Funding Designed to Transition Former Pottstown Factory from ‘Blighted’ to Bustling
254 S. Washington Street, Pottstown.Image via Google Instant Street View. The former Pottstown Plating Works plant on South Washington St. will benefit from state funding to clean its contaminated real estate and renovate its structure. Rob Manch dug into the details for WFMZ 69 News.
Abington Scientist’s Vaccine Breakthrough Now Central to Moderna Action against Pfizer, BioNTech
Katalin Karikó.Image via Katalin Karikó at LinkedIn. In a new lawsuit, Moderna is claiming Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, copied its “groundbreaking discovery” — which was built upon the work of Abington scientist Katalin Karikó — to make a COVID-19 vaccine. Tom Avril put the action under a microscope in reporting it for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
Merion Golf Club.Image via Julia Pine at Merion Golf Club. Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for theGolf Magazine.
Alabama-Based Health System Expands into Eagleville with Rehab Hospital
The Encompass Health 50-bed rehab hospital coming to Eagleville will specialize in physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed inpatient rehab hospital on Audubon Road in Eagleville. Jeff Ward, WFMZ 69 News, exercised his journalistic skills to cover this entrant the area’s healthcare industry. The...
2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire: Weekends of Minstrels and Merriment, Jousting and Juggling, Frolicking and Feasting
The jousters at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair take this competition very seriously; given the danger, they can't afford to horse around. Attend, lords and ladies! The 2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is underway at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim, Pa. Take a trip of fun and fantasy to a...
16.7 Million Steps from His Front Door, Utah Man Strolls through Montco on Cost-to-Coast Walk
A corporate finance professional, Isaiah Shields, was sitting at a desk in his Utah office, staring at an Excel spreadsheet, when an idea hit: Go for a walk. Bill Rohrer’s tied the story of Shields’ next steps — many of them — into a nice bow for FOX29 Philadelphia.
Speck’s Drive-In Makes List of Best Places to Eat Fried Chicken in Philadelphia
Speck’s Drive-In in Collegeville is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area. Speck’s Drive-In, 3969 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area, according to a list published by Philadelphia Magazine. This local...
Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival
Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places
Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
