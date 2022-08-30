ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Silent Hill 2 Remake Seemingly Leaks Online

The much-rumored remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2 seems to have now leaked online. Earlier this year, we first began hearing that a new version of the classic survival-horror game was in the works at developer Bloober Team and would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future. And while Konami itself has yet to confirm that Silent Hill 2 is coming back in this capacity, new images that have appeared online now seem to add credibility to these previous rumors.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Leak Teases New Release on Nintendo Switch

Following its first arrival on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, it looks like Bethesda could now be planning to release a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the platform. Over the course of the past decade, it has been an ongoing joke that Bethesda continues to release new iterations of Skyrim almost incessantly. And while a number of fans have grown tired of seeing Skyrim endlessly released in this manner, others have continued to purchase the game with each new iteration. Fortunately, for those in this latter camp that own a Switch, it seems like Skyrim is soon set to arrive in a new form pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shares Good News for Assassin's Creed Fans

Ubisoft has some good news for those who are still playing some of their older, but most classic games, particularly Assassin's Creed lovers. One of the downsides of modern gaming is that almost all games have some kind of online functionality. Some of it is just leaderboards, some of it is a special mechanic, but some have online modes. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was a major push for some of the biggest franchises to implement multiplayer modes. This is how we ended up with single player games like Assassin's Creed getting PVP modes with unique progression systems and whatnot. Still, Assassin's Creed found a unique angle and tried its best to make it work, creating some fans along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Video Game#Ac
TheDailyBeast

Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?

The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
TV SHOWS
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Distractify

The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?

For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper

Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed

Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker

A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come

The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo will come to Game Pass, Xbox says

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard entered its second phase today, which means facing the scrutiny of regulatory bodies from the EU and the U.K., along with the United States’ Federal Trade Commission. While this is all expected, Microsoft also put out a statement on Thursday detailing its intentions for Activision Blizzard’s biggest series, which includes bringing some of them to Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy