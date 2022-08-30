Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Silent Hill 2 Remake Seemingly Leaks Online
The much-rumored remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2 seems to have now leaked online. Earlier this year, we first began hearing that a new version of the classic survival-horror game was in the works at developer Bloober Team and would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future. And while Konami itself has yet to confirm that Silent Hill 2 is coming back in this capacity, new images that have appeared online now seem to add credibility to these previous rumors.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Leak Teases New Release on Nintendo Switch
Following its first arrival on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, it looks like Bethesda could now be planning to release a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the platform. Over the course of the past decade, it has been an ongoing joke that Bethesda continues to release new iterations of Skyrim almost incessantly. And while a number of fans have grown tired of seeing Skyrim endlessly released in this manner, others have continued to purchase the game with each new iteration. Fortunately, for those in this latter camp that own a Switch, it seems like Skyrim is soon set to arrive in a new form pretty soon.
Ubisoft Has Publicly Revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, With The Full Release Scheduled On September 10
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been finally stated by Ubisoft after months of speculation and a release earlier this morning. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Two screenshots from a DLC mission for the as-yet-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Mirage were unintentionally released earlier...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Shares Good News for Assassin's Creed Fans
Ubisoft has some good news for those who are still playing some of their older, but most classic games, particularly Assassin's Creed lovers. One of the downsides of modern gaming is that almost all games have some kind of online functionality. Some of it is just leaderboards, some of it is a special mechanic, but some have online modes. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was a major push for some of the biggest franchises to implement multiplayer modes. This is how we ended up with single player games like Assassin's Creed getting PVP modes with unique progression systems and whatnot. Still, Assassin's Creed found a unique angle and tried its best to make it work, creating some fans along the way.
RELATED PEOPLE
I can't wait for Assassin's Creed to be Assassin's Creed again
With Mirage comes the hope that AC will become stealthy once again.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
IGN
Call of Duty Will Become Part of Xbox Game Pass, But Launch on PlayStation on the Same Day
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty - along with the likes of Diablo and Overwatch - is eventually coming to Game Pass but it'll still be released on PlayStation on the same day. Announced in a Microsoft blog post, Spencer confirmed that Activision Blizzard's library of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
CNET
2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come
The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
Polygon
Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo will come to Game Pass, Xbox says
Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard entered its second phase today, which means facing the scrutiny of regulatory bodies from the EU and the U.K., along with the United States’ Federal Trade Commission. While this is all expected, Microsoft also put out a statement on Thursday detailing its intentions for Activision Blizzard’s biggest series, which includes bringing some of them to Game Pass.
Comments / 0