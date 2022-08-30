Read full article on original website
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
BMV, IndyPL to close on Labor Day, trash and bus schedules affected
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced Labor Day closures for Monday, Sept. 5. Every branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has been closed on Saturday and Sunday and will remain closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Branches are scheduled to resume regular business hours on Tuesday.
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond community
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Love from an entire community is still on display in Richmond. As many await the news of Officer Seara Burton, they’re holding on to faith. That includes miles away in Henry County. “We’re here for them. They’ve been in our thoughts and prayers since...
Indianapolis summer climate report 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall. June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is 9.37″. We saw instead 4.28″.
Spotty rain chances through the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since.
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs from one home Friday, further adding to the shelter’s overcrowding issues. “This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS deputy director. “The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
Man shot, killed on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
High School Football: September 2
INDIANAPOLIS – Labor Day weekend is the last weekend without any NFL games until February, but there’s still plenty of college and high school football. A battle between perennial powerhouses highlights the week three schedule as Chatard and Roncalli meet on the South Side. The Trojans and Royals have combined for 25 state championships.
Temperature and rainfall records hold today
INDIANAPOLIS – Some sunshine and temperatures in the 80s this afternoon mean no new records are expected on this date. Record high temperature: 100° (1953) Record low temperature: 45° (1885) Record rainfall: 2.10″ (1879) On September 1, 2003, Indianapolis picked up 7.20″ of rainfall, the most...
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing...
