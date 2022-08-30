INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.

