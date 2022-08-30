Read full article on original website
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
Pop Team Epic Season 2 Shares Release Date
Pop Team Epic is one of the many major fan favorite franchises returning for new episodes this Fall, and the series has finally shared the release date for Season 2's new episodes! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is going to be the most competitive of the year overall as not only will there be a number of curious looking new arrivals, but the new wave will be largely dominated by major franchises making their return for new episodes. But one series that won't really have to worry about that is Pop Team Epic since it's so different from anything else that will be airing this Fall.
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
Mario Kart Tour Update to Remove Controversial Feature
Mario Kart Tour has announced that it will remove the free-to-play video game's controversial gacha system in an upcoming update later this month. Previously, players could use in-game currency called rubies that could be purchased for actual money as well as earned through play to "fire" pipes that would basically pull a random goodie. That is going away at some point this month with a new shop that players can pick and choose to spend rubies on items within instead.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Seemingly Leaks Online
The much-rumored remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2 seems to have now leaked online. Earlier this year, we first began hearing that a new version of the classic survival-horror game was in the works at developer Bloober Team and would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future. And while Konami itself has yet to confirm that Silent Hill 2 is coming back in this capacity, new images that have appeared online now seem to add credibility to these previous rumors.
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Leak Teases New Release on Nintendo Switch
Following its first arrival on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, it looks like Bethesda could now be planning to release a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the platform. Over the course of the past decade, it has been an ongoing joke that Bethesda continues to release new iterations of Skyrim almost incessantly. And while a number of fans have grown tired of seeing Skyrim endlessly released in this manner, others have continued to purchase the game with each new iteration. Fortunately, for those in this latter camp that own a Switch, it seems like Skyrim is soon set to arrive in a new form pretty soon.
Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus
GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.
These New Manga Awards Predict the Industry's Next Big Hits
Shonen Jump has some of the best manga in the industry, and it has some serious competition thanks to publishers like Kodansha and Square Enix. Over the years, plenty of top-tier titles have come from these creators, and it seems 2022 is no different. After all, the results are in for this year's Next Manga Awards are in, and they shoutout some quality titles.
Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately
Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.
Rick and Morty Teams Up With Wendy's for Wild New Promo Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty will finally be coming back to Adult Swim with Season 6 this evening, and has teamed up with Wendy's once again for a wild new promo ahead of the new episodes' premiere! Rick and Morty has joined forces with Wendy's many times in the past on fun collaborative efforts resulting in special new menu items honoring the series, and even full restaurant makeovers on some occasions, but one of the best aspects of their team ups are the special promos bringing the franchises together. The titular duo has been accosted by Wendy's breakfast menu before, and the same happens here.
Sword Art Online Creator to Launch New Series This Fall
Sword Art Online is one of the biggest isekai series in the game, and over the years, the story has turned Reki Kawahara into a well-known creator. After all, they are the ones who brought Kirito and Asuna to life with their 2009 light novel. And now, a new report from Japan has confirmed Kawahara is ready to start another novel series that isekai fans are going to eat up.
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
Controversial Steam Developer Removed from Store After Latest Outburst
A developer known more for its outbursts on Steam rather than the games it created has been removed from Valve's platform entirely following a transphobic post masquerading as a set of patch notes. Domina, the game most closely associated with developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated, is no longer sold on Steam following a ban which removed the developer from its own forums. The developer's only other game on Steam has been affected by this as well and is no longer sold either.
Deadpool Star Comments on Possible Return In Marvel Studios Sequel
Slowly but surely, Marvel Studios is putting together Deadpool 3, the Merc With a Mouth's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Little is known about the movie other than the fact it will reunite Ryan Reynolds with director Shawn Levy and frequent collaborators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writing duo currently working on a script rewrite. When it comes to certain character returns, anything is up in the air, including the potential return of Morena Baccarin's Vanessa.
Star Wars: Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly Explains the Development of Mon Mothma
Star Wars: Andor is premiering on Disney+ later this month, and it will see Diego Luna return as Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will also feature some other Star Wars staples, including Mon Mothma. The character was first played by Caroline Blakiston in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and was later portrayed by Genevieve O'Reilly in a cut scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. O'Reilly had the chance to play the role again in Rogue One as well as voicing the character on Star Wars: Rebels, and now she's back again for Andor. Recently, O'Reilly had a chat with Entertainment Weekly about further developing the character for the upcoming Disney+ show.
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Web-Anime Is on the Way
Dragon Ball Super is in top form these days, and we have its new movie to thank. If you did not know, the anime is back in the spotlight all thanks to Gohan and Piccolo's big-screen adventure. Of course, the comeback has reignited pleas from fans for a television return. And if a new report is right, Dragon Ball Super might have a little gift up its sleeve.
My Hero Academia Artist Inks the Series' Genderbent AU in New Sketch
My Hero Academia is in the midst of one of is most tense arcs yet, and we have Bakugo Katsuki to thank. The character gave everyone a heart attack this year when a cliffhanger all but left the hero for dead. As efforts continue to save the boy, fans are doing their own thing online to support Bakugo, and that includes one of the manga's artists themselves. And thanks to their tribute, well – fans have an idea of how My Hero Academia would have been if it were gender-bent.
