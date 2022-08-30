Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Celebrate the bounty at Duluth's Harvest Festival
DULUTH — If you’re in the market for foods, farms and farmers markets, Lake Superior Harvest Festival has got you covered. The family-friendly event is on, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bayfront Festival Park. Expect live music by Woodblind and Jen...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Sept. 2, 2022
Russell Alex Basley, 26, Bayfield, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine. Steven Anthony Mickle, 28, Cloquet, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $518 court costs. Jeffrey Scott Rantala Jr., 39, 1207 N. 13th St., Superior, two counts operating...
Daily Telegram
Fire destroys Superior garage
SUPERIOR — A garage fire in Superior created a smoke plume visible across the Twin Ports on Saturday afternoon. By 3:30 p.m., all that remained of the garage on the 1900 block of Baxter Avenue was its charred frame. Its contents, including three vehicles, were also destroyed. But no...
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Mars captures Silver 1000 Late Model title Thursday night in Proctor
PROCTOR — Jimmy Mars returned to a place he loves, the Twin Ports, and does what the driver from Menomonie, Wisconsin, does best. Mars held off another driver with a similar pedigree, Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wisconsin, to win the 40-lap Late Model feature at the 50th annual Silver 1000 Thursday, Sept. 1, at Halvor Lines Speedway in Superior.
Daily Telegram
Gordon Good Neighbor Days left leaderless
GORDON — Members of the Gordon Good Neighbor Days committee resigned en masse Aug. 16 during a Gordon Town Board meeting. The group, a subcommittee of the board, turned over keys, shirts — even the instructions to the Gordon Good Neighbor Days Facebook page . Committee treasurer Joy...
Daily Telegram
Prep roundup: Esko starts 2022 season with rout of Denfeld
DULUTH — Esko pulled away from Duluth Denfeld in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to take a 33-0 halftime lead and an eventual 53-0 win. The Eskomos (1-0), coming off a state semifinal appearance in 2021, will host Mora next Friday, while Denfeld travels to Cloquet. Northwestern 46,...
Daily Telegram
College volleyball: Yellowjackets split to open tournament
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wisconsin-Superior started its 2022 volleyball season with one high and one low at altitude on Friday, splitting two matches at the Pikes Peak Challenge. The Yellowjackets swept Lawrence 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) before facing the opposite fate against Colorado College, losing 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-17).
Daily Telegram
College volleyball: Yellowjackets laid low at altitude
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wisconsin-Superior volleyball won three sets over two matches at the Pikes Peak Challenge on Saturday but that wasn't enough to win a match. The Yellowjackets lost 3-2 (25-14, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-18) to Hardin-Simmons and 3-1 (30-28, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18) to John Carroll. Maiana Stark...
Daily Telegram
Prep volleyball: Douglas County teams look to make deeper postseason runs
SUPERIOR — The Northwestern, Solon Springs and Superior volleyball teams will look to make it past the regional round of playoffs in the upcoming volleyball season. Only Solon Springs was able to make it to the second game of regionals in their respective division, but all three teams were sent home before having a shot at sectionals in the 2021 season.
Daily Telegram
Yellowjackets report: UWS women unable to withstand Auggies in opener
SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior bent but didn't break until late. Despite facing 22 shots, 11 of them on target, it took a 69-minute goal from Augsburg's Samantha Meyer to net the visiting Auggies a 2-1 non-conference women's soccer victory in the first regular-season game of the year for both teams on Saturday, Sept. 1.
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Mistakes cost Superior again
SUPERIOR — Superior struggled again with early mistakes and turnovers again in 41-7 loss to Menomonie Friday at the NBC Spartan Complex. After a first down on the Spartans’ opening drive by senior running back Jack Rivord, quarterback Carson Gotelaere was picked off by the Mustangs’ Charlie Morning near midfield.
