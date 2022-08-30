ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Temporary Signals to Control Traffic on S.R. 250 in Switzerland County

A bridge rehabilitation project is being postponed to Sept. 19. UPDATE: The project has been postponed to September 19. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning plans to begin work next week on a bridge rehabilitation contract in Switzerland and Ohio Counties. The contract includes deck overlays at three locations: S.R. 250 over Wade Creek, S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek and S.R. 56 over Laughery Creek.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

What do you call this 1909 structure?

We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Versailles, IN
Versailles, IN
Government
FOX59

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
shelbycountypost.com

Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance

Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit

The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WTHR

Dump truck nearly hits kids at Center Grove bus stop

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Changes for student safety are being made after a dangerous morning at the bus stop in Johnson County. Parents say it was a near-tragedy Wednesday, as 15 Center Grove kids narrowly missed getting hit by a dump truck. It happened right near a portion of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash

MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
MILFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Fire destroys garage and contents

COLUMBUS – A fire early Tuesday morning destroyed a garage in downtown Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 800 block of 12th Street at about 12:17 a.m. after a report of a fire behind a business. When firefighters arrived they found a detached garage...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 19

West End shooting sends 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

DEPUTIES RESPOND TO BURGLARY IN PROGRESS; SOLVE MULTI COUNTY BURGLARY RING

The thefts occured in Jefferson and Jennings Counties. Jennings County Sheriff's Office Deputies Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy John Amis and Reserve Deputy Steve Marsh were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1100 Block North County Road 75 East on Thursday evening. Upon Deputies arrival they located Mary Wood (36 of Austin, Indiana) and took her into custody on the preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia

The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
BATESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph

HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
YORKTOWN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy