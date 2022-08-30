Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Signals to Control Traffic on S.R. 250 in Switzerland County
A bridge rehabilitation project is being postponed to Sept. 19. UPDATE: The project has been postponed to September 19. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning plans to begin work next week on a bridge rehabilitation contract in Switzerland and Ohio Counties. The contract includes deck overlays at three locations: S.R. 250 over Wade Creek, S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek and S.R. 56 over Laughery Creek.
WHAS 11
Body of woman found following flash flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — A few homes were swept away in southeastern Indiana following flash flooding. According to the Jeff-Craig Fire Department, emergency crews had been out conducting multiple water rescue calls Saturday evening. Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan said the body of a woman has been found after...
WCPO
1 woman dead, homes and roadways damaged after heavy rain, flooding in Southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — 1 woman is dead and multiple home and roadways are damaged in Southeast Indiana after heavy rain and flooding Saturday night. Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.
roadtirement.com
What do you call this 1909 structure?
We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg officials hope new roundabout will attract more businesses
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials in Sellersburg hope a massive project under construction that will connect Highway 60 to Highway 311 helps the town realize its vision of attracting people to visit, work, play and live. Camp Run Parkway, right off of Highway 60, has been called the "road to...
Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility
RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
shelbycountypost.com
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance
Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
eaglecountryonline.com
Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit
The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
Dump truck nearly hits kids at Center Grove bus stop
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Changes for student safety are being made after a dangerous morning at the bus stop in Johnson County. Parents say it was a near-tragedy Wednesday, as 15 Center Grove kids narrowly missed getting hit by a dump truck. It happened right near a portion of...
WLWT 5
Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash
MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
wbiw.com
Fire destroys garage and contents
COLUMBUS – A fire early Tuesday morning destroyed a garage in downtown Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 800 block of 12th Street at about 12:17 a.m. after a report of a fire behind a business. When firefighters arrived they found a detached garage...
Fox 19
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
953wiki.com
DEPUTIES RESPOND TO BURGLARY IN PROGRESS; SOLVE MULTI COUNTY BURGLARY RING
The thefts occured in Jefferson and Jennings Counties. Jennings County Sheriff's Office Deputies Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy John Amis and Reserve Deputy Steve Marsh were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1100 Block North County Road 75 East on Thursday evening. Upon Deputies arrival they located Mary Wood (36 of Austin, Indiana) and took her into custody on the preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia
The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
Police chase through 3 counties ends with crash, arrest near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said.
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
