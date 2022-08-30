Read full article on original website
Man charged with DWAI after Windsor crash
Yesterday afternoon, a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the Town of Windsor.
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County
(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
City Police: Woman arrested for stealing from local convenience store
A Cortland woman was arrested on a warrant after she recently stole items from a local convenience store, according to a city police report. Kaitlin R. Duff, who is listed as homeless in the report, stole items worth over $30 at the Kinney Drugs Store on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 19, said city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards. According to Edwards, Kinney Drugs had Duff on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items.
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl
ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Syracuse man murdered close friend after killer’s sister called 911 to report abuse
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man was sent to prison Friday for shooting to death a close friend after hearing that his friend may have physically attacked his sister. Nehemiah Jones, 31, had never denied that he shot to death Michael Simpson on Sept. 10, 2021 on the porch of a Midland Avenue residence. He’d turned himself in to police afterward.
Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
City Police: Man allegedly threatens to strangle child
A City of Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child recently, according to a city police report. Stephen G. Strong, of Church Street, threatened to strangle a 9-year old child with a cord, while there was an “order of protection in place protecting the child,” the report states.
Arrest warrant issued for former Vera House employee for missing court date
MANLIUS N.Y. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a registered sex offender at the center of a controversy at Vera House for failing to appear in court. The Manlius Police Department tells CNY Central they received a bench warrant for the arrest of Marcus Jackson on Thursday.
2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours
ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
Kaitlyn Conley's attorneys file motion to overturn manslaughter conviction
Attorneys for Kaitlyn Conley have filed a motion to have her manslaughter conviction in Oneida County Court overturned. Oneida county court judge, Michael Dwyer, who presided over the case, will consider the motion, which largely cites ineffective counsel. The Oneida county district attorney's office has time to respond to the...
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
Three rescued from hanging car in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
