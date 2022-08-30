ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
Madison County, NY
Crime & Safety
Syracuse.com

Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say

Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey's Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.
SALINA, NY
localsyr.com

Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County

(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Woman arrested for stealing from local convenience store

A Cortland woman was arrested on a warrant after she recently stole items from a local convenience store, according to a city police report. Kaitlin R. Duff, who is listed as homeless in the report, stole items worth over $30 at the Kinney Drugs Store on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 19, said city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards. According to Edwards, Kinney Drugs had Duff on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below

On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
ITHACA, NY
#Blotter
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl

ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man allegedly threatens to strangle child

A City of Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child recently, according to a city police report. Stephen G. Strong, of Church Street, threatened to strangle a 9-year old child with a cord, while there was an "order of protection in place protecting the child," the report states.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
ONEIDA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Three rescued from hanging car in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
HOMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man shot in North Country road rage incident

FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
FORESTPORT, NY

