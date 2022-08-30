ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.

