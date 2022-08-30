ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Trying’ Renewed For Season 4 At Apple Ahead Of Season 3 Finale

By Peter White
 5 days ago

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall are still trying .

Apple TV+ has renewed parenting comedy Trying for a fourth season. It comes ahead of the third-season finale on September 2.

Smith and Spall return as Nikki and Jason.

In the third season, they wake up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

The case also includes Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.

It marks only the third Apple original scripted series to make it to a fourth season. following comedy Mythic Quest and drama For All Mankind .

Trying was created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon and executive produced by Josh Cole. It is produced by BBC Studios.

