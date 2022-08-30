ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Looks To Leverage Smart TV Lead With Revamp Of Free, Ad-Supported Streaming

By Dade Hayes
 5 days ago
Top smart TV maker Samsung has unveiled a new version of its TV Plus streaming offering.

The free, ad-supported TV service has reach to 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile, the company said.

Samsung TV Plus was an early mover in the FAST space, launching in 2015. It delivers 220 channels in the U.S. and more than 1,600 channels globally, including more than 50 owned and operated channels across news, sports, entertainment and other genres.

FAST channels and smart TV apps have seen significant growth in recent years as traditional pay-TV subscriptions decline by an accelerating rate.

In the last 12 months, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, the company said, with nearly 3 billion hours streamed globally.

The revamped offering will be free on all Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices made between 2016 and 2022. It has also expanded to the company’s Family Hub refrigerators in the U.S. and Korea.

Samsung TV Plus has partnerships with A+E Networks, E.W. Scripps and BBC Studios. Shows like Law & Order Special Victims Unit , NCIS , Chicago Fire and others are also available via ION from Scripps Networks. Samsung and A+E have teamed on a channel called Home.Made.Nation, which features programming about home design, style, food, and other lifestyle categories.

News is also a key category, with ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from Fox, and NBC News Now all carried on Samsung TV Plus, and news programming specific to more than 40 DMAs is available. expansive initiative to bring live, local news and weather to consumers around the US. Today, the service offers local news programming tailored to viewers’ local region across more than 40 DMAs.

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”

Deadline

