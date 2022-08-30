ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Gabriel Byrne Heads To Broadway With Solo Show ‘Walking With Ghosts’

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWQfV_0hazZVox00

Actor Gabriel Byrne will bring his solo show Walking with Ghosts to Broadway this Fall, with a limited engagement of the production, directed by Lonny Price, beginning performances on Oct. 18 at the Music Box Theatre.

The show officially opens on Thursday, Oct. 27 and runs for 75 performances only.

The production, adapted from Byrne’s memoir of the same name, was announced today by producers Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street.

“What an honor to be on Broadway again, especially in a glorious venue like the Music Box,” Byrne said in a statement. “It was a real joy to hear laughter in a theatre during the premiere run of Walking with Ghosts in Dublin. I’ve chosen to be honest and unflinching in the recounting of a life from working class Dublin to Hollywood. Although rooted in the local, I hope the play has a universal resonance.”

Byrne, a two-time Tony nominee, was last on Broadway in a 2016 production of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, starring as James Tyrone. He appeared in A Touch of the Poet in 2005 and A Moon for the Misbegotten in 2000.

The synopsis for Walking with Ghosts reads: “By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and – ultimately – a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life’s journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets.”

Byrne’s career as an actor, writer and director has spanned both stage and screen, and he has starred in over 80 films. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama In Treatment.

Following its debut at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, Walking with Ghosts was staged the Edinburgh International Festival, and will next have a limited run in London’s West End from September 7-16. Walking with Ghosts was commissioned and first produced by Landmark Productions.

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O’Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Byrne is represented by The Agency and Paradigm.

