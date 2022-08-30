ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

psychologytoday.com

Does Your Cat Like You?

In the presence of people they trust, cats express their relaxed state by slowly blinking, and sometimes by purring. Many cats develop a close relationship with their owners that has similarities to their relationship with their mothers. Cats may express their displeasure at strangers by hissing, arching their backs, elevating...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline

A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships

People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Elimination Diets

Treating functional gastrointestinal symptoms often involves diets that involve eliminating specific foods. Elimination diets, when used appropriately, can relieve the physical symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in some people. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders. Abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, constipation, and diarrhea are common gastrointestinal symptoms...
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing

Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Dopamine Can Help Us Create Better Habits

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that governs reward in the brain. Impulsive pleasures reward more immediate dopamine than long-term, more meaningful, but more difficult, goals. Dopamine resets and delayed gratification are key to optimizing feelings of reward for long-term goals. By Adam Omary and Nicholas Ford. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Develop Whole-Person Identity for Emotional Growth

The colloquial use of “identity” differs from the psychological, closer to “identify with,” meaning “the same as” or “closely associated with.”. Identifying with certain aspects of the self and not others may produce anxiety, often followed by rigidity and intolerance. Identifying with serves...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Take Charge When Life’s Uncertainties Get to You

Life can often be unpredictable, leaving you full of uncertainty and anxiety about how to move forward. New research on proactive coping shows the value of getting ahead of the game in planning for life's vagaries. The old-fashioned advice to plan ahead can be your best way to prepare for...
psychologytoday.com

Aging and Migraine: A Few Recent Observations

Aging can make us less tolerant of living with migraine. We come to realize even more the loss of time of living with chronic illness. We can get lost in the worry about the next attack rather than being mindful of the freedom from one. I had been relatively fortunate...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience

Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Red Flags of Infidelity

Both men and women use a combination of strategies to hide evidence of an affair. Machiavellianism is a significant predictor of using manipulative strategies to mask infidelity. Some strategies are designed to maintain the status quo in order to avoid arousing suspicion. As perceptive as most of us like to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Clashing With Your Partner? Use Constructive Coping Tools

In a loving marriage or serious relationship, the question is not that you might fight, it's how well you preserve your loving bond afterward. Couples will always have differences and conflicts but they can cope with them with constructive tools. When couples utilize tools like a "Relationship Safety Net," or...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

You Are What You Eat: Nutrition and Depression

How we eat is important not only for physical health but for emotional and mental well-being. Understanding how nutrition and depression play out for large groups of people is important for understanding best practices. Research identifies four classes of nutritional status correlated with depression. Optimizing nutrition may be helpful for...
NUTRITION
psychologytoday.com

Demystifying the Power and Meaning of Eye Contact

Humans are prewired to look into each other's eyes. Properly employing patterns of gaze is essential for effective social interactions. Eye contact turns up the volume on whatever feelings are inherent in an interaction. Few things make us more uncomfortable than being stared at by a stranger, and we have...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Moral Injury and the Agony and Power of Love

Healing requires more than reordering fractured belief systems. Reestablishing bonds of self-worth & life-sustaining relationships are essential. Moral injury may be experienced by one person, but it affects everyone who loves that person. Healing requires a shared response. Moral injury is neither a problem nor a pathology. It's a psychospiritual...
HEALTH

