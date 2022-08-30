Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Announces 36-Strong Roster For 2022 Short Course Worlds
Australia will send 36 swimmers to the 2022 World Short Course Championships, which will occur on home soil in December 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the wake of the 2022 Australia Short Course Swimming Championships, Swimming Australia has released its roster for the 2022 World Short Course...
swimswam.com
Two-Time Paralympic Gold Medalist Robert Griswold Suspended by SafeSport
It’s the second time that Griswold has appeared in the SafeSport database after he was first added in September of 2020, also on allegations of misconduct. Robert Griswold, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who broke the 100-meter backstroke S8 record in Tokyo, has been issued a temporary suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport due to “allegations of misconduct.”
swimswam.com
Diogo Ribeiro Becomes First Junior Under 23 With 22.96 50 Fly World Junior Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) During the boys 50 butterfly final at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro established a new world junior record of 22.96. That time makes him the first junior to crack 23 seconds in the event, improving upon Andrei Minakov‘s WJR of 23.05 from back in 2020.
swimswam.com
Honda Posts 4:11 400 IM, 1:46 200 Free To Close JPN Inter-College Championships
LCM (50m) The 98th Japan Intercollegiate Swimming Championships wrapped up with 22-year-old Rikako Ikee topping the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Following up on her 50m free gold from earlier in the meet, the two-time Olympian representing Nihon University won a close battle with Nagisa Ikemoto. Ikee opened the 1freee in 26.70 to Ikemoto’s 26.71 with both winding up at the wall just .09 apart. Ikee stopped the clock in 54.26 while Ikemoto was immediately behind in 54.35.
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Swims You May Have Missed
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Day 4 of the 2022 World Championships in Lima saw another pair of Championships Records go down, as well as a number of national records. You can read our day 4 finals recap here. This post is dedicated to those swims which might have flown under the radar during our live coverage of the day’s events.
swimswam.com
Pieter Coetze Closes Out World Juniors With 1:56.05 200 Backstroke Meet Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) On the final night of racing at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, South Africa’s Pieter Coetze delivered a new meet record to win the 200 backstroke. Coetze swam a 1:56.05 to take out the 1:56.69 that Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez set back in 2017 in Indianapolis.
swimswam.com
Pallister: “In The Next 8 Years, I Want To Do Something Special With My Swimming”
SwimSwam spoke with Australian swimmer Lani Pallister, who reflected upon her season, her training, and her goals for the future of her career. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. 2021 was not an easy year for Australian swimmer Lani Pallister. She even described it as “the worst year of her life,” as she struggled through an eating disorder, underwent heart surgery, had mono during Olympic trials, and ultimately failed to make Australia’s Tokyo Olympic team. In fact, due to all her health struggles, she had to be out of the water for four months.
swimswam.com
Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early
Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that he hasn’t swum since Worlds, but he’s been happy without the sport in his life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Chad Le Clos Joining Dirk Lange’s Training Group in Frankfurt
South Africa star Chad Le Clos said he’ll represent SG Frankfurt after he finishes recovering from surgery on his sinuses. Olympic, World, and Commonwealth Games champion Chad Le Clos has chosen a new permanent training base. The 30-year-old South African star best known for beating Michael Phelps in the...
swimswam.com
17-Year-old Daniel Gracik Ties Czech Record with 23.53 in Boys 50 Fly Semifinals
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018) World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.53. Casper Puggaard (DEN) – 23.87. Diogo Matos Ribeiro...
swimswam.com
Galossi’s Training Partner Bertoni Shines In World Junior Championships
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) In the final of the boys 200-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, the bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05. At only 16 years old, Filippo Bertoni has already been featured at the Italian junior...
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Down National Records in Women’s 4×100 FR Relay
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021) World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Launches SWIMS 3.0, Featuring New Services and Rebuilt Times Database
USA Swimming has officially launched SWIMS 3.0, a complete overhaul of their previous database and system. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has officially launched SWIMS 3.0, a complete overhaul of their previous database and system. According to USAS, SWIMS 3.0 is designed to streamline administrative processes for clubs, swimmers, families, and LSCs. The launch includes completely redesigned services and features on USA Swimming’s website, as well as mobile compatibility and a brand-new app for SWIMS, which will be available shortly.
swimswam.com
Ash Morris Takes Over Repton School’s Swimming Program
After 13 years of leading the program at Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai, Ash Morris has been announced as the Repton School's Director of Swimming. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last month we reported that Swimming Canada had hired Scott Talbot as the new leader of its High-Performance Center-Vancouver and...
Comments / 0