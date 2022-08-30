ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Week 1 of High School Volleyball in Brevard: Five teams that opened the season strong

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGZr9_0hazZE3q00

Last week, the first official week of the 2022 high school volleyball season got underway and some teams looked to be in good shape to start the season.

Holy Trinity and Merritt Island battled in a four-set match won by the Mustangs while Astronaut, Eau Gallie and Titusville had strong showings.

While the first week is too early to predict how far teams may go, some squads stepped onto the court and finished with an impressive first week.

Who won this week?:Brevard County High School Sports Weekly Results: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Volleyball is back in Brevard:Several top teams from last season return key players

Here are five Brevard County teams that opened the season with a strong first week of play:

Merritt Island: The Mustangs won all three of their games in the first week of action. They defeated both Titusville and Melbourne in straight sets, and topped Holy Trinity, 3-1, after dropping the first set.

Holy Trinity: Went 2-1 with wins over Astronaut and Melbourne. The Tigers lost to Merritt Island but kept things competitive in the four sets played (21-25, 32-30, 25-18, 25-23).

Astronaut: The War Eagles went 2-1 to start the season with wins over Satellite and Bayside. They will have a tough game against Space Coast this week.

Eau Gallie: The Commodores won their first game of the season against Melbourne Central Catholic. They dropped their second game to Harmony but finished the first week with a win in straight sets over Cocoa Beach.

Titusville: Last season the Terriers had a record of 1-16. In the first week they went 2-1 in their first three games, with wins over East River and Faith Christian.

Teams like Viera, Edgewood, and Rockledge only played one match for the first week of the season.

Viera fell in a five-set battle with Fort Pierce Central, Edgewood defeated Cocoa Beach in straight sets, and Rockledge won a game against Satellite in three sets.

Expect for these teams to show what they are made of as they head into their next few matches.

The first week of the season went better for some teams in Brevard than others, but be sure to look to see which teams settle into the season in the second week of play.

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH REPLAY: Heritage Panthers Defeats the Palm Bay Pirates 21-8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Pirates (1-0) will host the Heritage Panthers (0-1) tonight in high school football on Space Coast Daily TV. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points. Space...
PALM BAY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I've put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Titusville, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Education
City
Merritt Island, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Eau Gallie, FL
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County, FL
Sports
City
Edgewood, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

National Hurricane Center Tracks Low Pressure System Near Leeward Islands

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the eastern portion of the circulation. Environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, but any additional development...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude

The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Space Coast#Highschoolsports#Astronaut#Tigers#Satellite#Harmony
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
idesignarch.com

British Colonial Style House in Florida with Courtyard Pool

Located at the masterplanned development of Windsor in Vero Beach, Florida, this tropical style home features a courtyard with pool and access to a community lily pond. The property features clean lines and Anglo-Caribbean style architecture. There is a main house with 4 bedrooms and a guesthouse with kitchenette. The...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WESH

Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The launch was planned for Monday morning. However, the launch was scrubbed due to technical issues. The engineering team was troubleshooting a bleed flow for Engine 3 on the core stage, and soon after, the launch was scrubbed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy