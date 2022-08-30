ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why States Are Looking to National Guard for STEM Education

By Ethan DeWitt
 5 days ago
New Hampshire officials are seeking to set up a National Guard program to encourage children to pursue science and technology careers, in a move that would mirror programs in other states.

In a request to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee this week, the state’s Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services is seeking $179,461 in federal funds to help set up the program, known as STARBASE. The money is intended to go toward desks, chairs, computers, office supplies, and printed educational materials, according to a letter the department sent to the committee.

First started in Detroit in 1991, STARBASE is a U.S. Department of Defense program designed to provide children between fourth and sixth grade hand-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Lessons can include “robotics, rocketry, engineering, physics, FIRST LEGO League, solar cars, chemistry, technology, and aerospace,” according to the program’s website. Versions of the program currently exist in 40 states.

The STARBASE course  is intended to “use the National Guard to raise the interest and improve the knowledge and skills of at-risk youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which will provide for a highly educated and skilled American workforce that can meet the advanced technological requirements of the Department of Defense,” Adjutant General David Mikolaities wrote in his letter to the committee.

It is unclear whether New Hampshire’s version of the course will be run as an extracurricular after school program or a class that could lead to school credit. A program created by the New Hampshire Department of Education, Learn Everywhere, requires that public schools accept credits from external learning programs, provided that the programs are approved by the State Board of Education.

Funding for New Hampshire’s STARBASE will come from a “Federal-State Master Cooperative Agreement” set up between the department and the National Guard, department officials said.

The fiscal committee will take up the item Friday; it will then need approval from the Executive Council.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The 74

Fewer than Half of Florida 5th Graders Passed State Science Exam

Florida’s 5th graders took the 2022 statewide science exam to measure understanding of the state’s science standards, but the results were stagnant to dismal. Only 48 percent of 5th graders passed the exam, based on a score of 3 or higher. The Florida Department of Education considers that “satisfactory—may need additional support for the next […]
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

ACLU-Backed Lawsuit Charges Florida’s ‘Stop W.O.K.E.’ Law Is Unconstitutional

Update Aug. 19: Late Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a preliminary injunction in a suit challenging the employer portion of Florida’s Stop W.O.K.E. Act, suspending enforcement of the law in the workplace. The Obama-nominated judge wrote in his Honeyfund v. DeSantis opinion:  “In the popular television series Stranger Things, the ‘upside down’ […]
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

Feds Give NC $4 Million to Grow Workforce Program That’s Doubled Apprenticeships

The North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) recently received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen its ApprenticeshipNC program over the next four years. Five years ago, the system gained control of the state’s apprenticeship program. The NCCCS turned the program into a national leader in workforce training, doubling apprenticeships […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Brown: Students Are Making Modest Learning Gains. That’s Not Good Enough

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for schools, resulting in significant declines in academic achievement for students across the country. The recent national study from NWEA examining MAP scores revealed that students are making modest gains, but COVID-related disruptions continue to impact student learning. Children of color and low-income students continue to unfairly bear the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The 74

The 74

